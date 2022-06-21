Former Nashville Tobacco Shop Manager Arrested for Various Charges

Nashville, Tennessee ⎯ The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Metro Nashville Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Mohammad Ghaleb Amer for tax evasion, theft, money laundering, and selling counterfeit merchandise. Revenue agents and officers from the Mt. Juliet Police Department arrested Amer, age 48, at his home. Bond was set at $50,000.

On June 8, 2022, the Davidson County Grand Jury indicted Amer on one count of tax evasion, one count of theft over $60,000, one count of filing false returns, one count of money laundering, and one count of selling counterfeit merchandise over $250,000.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This indictment underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Amer could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion, 12 years and $25,000 for money laundering and theft, and 25 years and $50,000 for the sale of counterfeit goods.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Glenn Funk’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.



