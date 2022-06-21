Submit Release
Free Webinar on Sales Tax Issues for Headquarters, Data Centers, and Call Centers June 28

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | 01:17pm

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on June 28 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss sales tax issues for headquarters, data centers, and call centers.

Participants will learn about credits and other tax advantages for headquartering a business in Tennessee or establishing a data center or call center in our state.

Register for the June 28 webinar here.

The June 28 webinar is part of a webinar series the department offers each month. More information is available on our website here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

 

