Up to $2,500 Tax Refund Available to Helene Storm Survivors

Survivors of Tropical Storm Helene still have time to apply for a refund of up to $2,500 in sales tax paid on major appliances, residential furniture, or residential building supplies they purchased after the disaster.

People who receive financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the repair, replacement, or reconstruction of their primary home that was damaged or destroyed during Tropical Storm Helene may qualify for a refund through the Department of Revenue’s natural disaster sales tax refund program.

The refund is Tennessee sales tax paid on eligible items, which include:

major appliances purchased for $3,200 or less,

residential furniture purchased for $3,200 or less, and

residential building supplies purchased for $500 or less.

Survivors can file claims up to one year from the date of their FEMA decision letter. A claimant should wait until they have made all purchases before filing a claim for a refund. The Department of Revenue accepts only one claim per household. Survivors can complete a refund application online or send a paper form through U.S. Mail.

For more information about the refund program, visit the Department of Revenue’s website.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for administering state tax and motor vehicle title and registration laws and collecting taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of the total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###