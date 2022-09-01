Fluoramics’ Premium LOX-8 Grease Now Available in New Thickness
NLGI Grades 00 and 2 Now Available
In talking with our customers, we learned there is a need for both NLGI 00 and 2 of a superior chemical-resistant grease. We are thrilled to now offer oxygen-safe LOX-8 Grease in both grades.”WINONA, MN, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics’ popular LOX-8 Grease is now available in a new grade, adding to the diversity of uses.
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
The original formula of LOX-8 Grease is an NLGI Grade 00. Fluoramics has now added a NLGI Grade 2 to round out its repertoire of this popular grease.
NLGI grades are established by The National Lubricating Grease Institute (NLGI) as standard classifications for lubricating greases. The NLGI consistency number (sometimes called “NLGI grade”) expresses a measure of the relative hardness of a grease used for lubrication. The higher the NLGI number, the firmer/thicker the grease. The NLGI consistency number alone is not sufficient for specifying the grease required by a particular application. Always refer to the owner’s manual for the recommended type of grease.
NLGI Grade 00 greases are for use in low viscosity applications such as ball valves, flange gaskets, metal-on-metal contact, robotics slides which use enclosed gear drives operating at low speeds, and open gearing.
Fluoramics’ LOX-8 Grease NLGI 2 is a multipurpose grease for oxygen and harsh chemicals in industrial applications. Grade 2 grease is an excellent lubricant for plain and antifriction bearings operating under moderate load and at medium speeds. NLGI Grade 2 grease reduces friction and wear in high-speed, high-temperature components like wheel bearings and electric motors. LOX-8 Grade 2 grease is an excellent grease for agricultural equipment, chlorine and sulfuric acid pumps and other high-speed applications.
LOX-8 Grease is a PCTFE/PTFE grease. LOX-8 Grease is different than most greases because it is resistant to harsh chemicals such as chlorine and powerful oxidizers. It provides superior performance as a lubricant and is stable from -400°F (-240°C) to +550°F (+288°C). It is non-migrating, non-flammable, non-toxic, non-hardening, and is anti-galling with stainless steel. LOX-8 Grease is a high-density lubricant expressly designed for severe high-pressure applications. It is also fire resistant, oxygen-approved, and Grade 00 meets MIL-PRF-27617G specifications plus is NSF-approved.
"In talking with our customers, we learned there is a need for both NLGI 00 and 2 of a superior chemical-resistant grease. We are thrilled to now offer oxygen-safe LOX-8 Grease in both grades," said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer.
LOX-8 Grease is an ideal lubricant for use in industries such as wastewater processing, welding systems, bottled gas valves, and medical equipment.
Both grades of LOX-8 Grease are available in a 25 gram jar, 100 gram jar, 100 gram plunger, and a 1 pound jar.
Fluoramics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.
