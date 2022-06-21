DRA Family Office Awarded WorldWide Finance Award as Best Direct Private Investments & Family Office Northern California

DRA Family Office has been named Best Direct Private Investments and Family Office in Northern California in 2022.

I created DRA Family Office specifically to support women who are passionate about their business ideas and need access to capital typically reserved for men.” — Rose Vitale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DRA Family Office has just won a Worldwide Finance Award for 2022 and was named Best Direct Private Investments and Family Office in Northern California.

Visionary investor and entrepreneur Rose Vitale founded DRA Family Office in 2019. Vitale is committed to reducing the barriers women face in receiving funding for their companies.

“I know there are a lot of smart, talented women who are capable of building impactful businesses if they have the opportunity to do so,” says Vitale. “As a business owner, I’ve experienced first-hand how challenging it can be for women to secure funding. I created DRA Family Office specifically to support women who are passionate about their business ideas and need access to capital typically reserved for men.”

“I envision a world where women have equal access to business funding as men instead of only receiving two percent of all venture capital,” Vitale adds. “That’s why DRA Family Office is actively seeking partnerships with others who believe in supporting women-owned businesses. Together, we can completely revolutionize the state of funding for women-owned and women-led businesses.”

DRA Family Office invests in early-stage companies (seed through D rounds). It is interested in investing in lower and middle-market private equity for companies across industries such as technology, retail, and real estate. DRA Family Office is also interested in equity venture opportunities.

The DRA Family Office team has over 20 years of proven success in starting, growing, and monetizing businesses in various industries. They have an extensive track record of accelerating growth in early and late-stage companies. They are eager to work with dynamic management teams to build sustainable value for their companies.

DRA Family Office is looking to partner with family offices and high-net-worth individuals passionate about investing $100,000 to $1 million in women-owned and women-led businesses.

Interested persons can contact info@drafamilyoffice.com for more information. Please include your areas of investment interest and any other relevant information about yourself in your request for information.