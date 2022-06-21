Jackee C. Namwila Joins Pulse CPSEA Board
Leading patient safety education and advocacy group continues recent expansion.
I hope to be the voice for people whose voices are often not heard.”WANTAGH, NY, US, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education & Advocacy (Pulse CPSEA) is pleased to announce that Jackee C. Namwila, BCPA, is joining its governing Board.
— Jackee C. Namwila, BCPA
Ms. Namwila is a prominent healthcare consultant. Through her two companies — Namsi Healthcare Consulting and Patient Advocates, Inc. and Empire Healthcare Management, LLC — she has consulted with the Attorney General's office as an Independent Monitor; she has also consulted with Article 28s, IDTFs, Home Care Agencies, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and OBS/Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Additionally, her firm continues to play a major role as an MSO to a mental health clinic located in Harlem, NY (Tele mental health).
Ms. Namwila recently became a Board-Certified Patient Advocate (BCPA); she is also active on the Medical Advisory Council to Mildred Elley College and ASA College.
Asked why she is joining the Pulse Board, Ms. Namwila said, “I hope to be the voice for people whose voices are often not heard.”
Previously, she was Director of Managed Care, Director of the Physician Hospital Organization (PHO), and Executive Director of the Sleep Lab at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary.
She has also been a Board member of Women in Health Care Management (WHM), and has been associated with Brooklyn Chambers of Commerce, HFMA where she chaired on the Medical Group Committee, and Merchants Association. She also volunteers at woman’s shelters and pantries.
Pulse CPSEA is celebrating 25 years of educating communities about safer health care. Pulse founded the TakeCHARGE Campaign: 5 Steps to Safer Health Care, which in its third year is being spread by a nationwide network of partner organizations.
Pulse President Ilene Corina, BCPA, says, “I am thrilled to have Ms Namwila on our team. She brings a fresh new outlook and energy to our work at Pulse.”
