Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,344 in the last 365 days.

Hưng Yên approves 8 new projects

VIETNAM, June 21 - The Thăng Long II Industrial Park in Hưng Yên Province. — Photo ndh.vn

HƯNG YÊN — The Management Board of the Industrial Parks of Hưng Yên Province has granted investment registration certificates for seven projects with domestic investment capital and one project with foreign investment capital, with a total registered investment capital of US$40.6 million, since the beginning of this year.

In addition, it has also granted an investment registration certificate for the investment project of construction and infrastructure business of the expanded Thăng Long II Industrial Park (phase 3), with a total investment capital of $98 million.

Fifteen new investment projects have been put into production and business activities in industrial zones in the province from the beginning of the year, creating new jobs for about 5,000 workers.

The management board has also adjusted to increase investment capital for 16 projects, with total investment capital increased by over $144.7 million.

Total newly and additionally adjusted capital from the beginning of the year to date is about $215 million.

The domestic budget revenue of enterprises in industrial zones is estimated at VNĐ1.4 trillion ($60.9 million), reaching 53 per cent of the target assigned by the Provincial People's Committee for this year and equaling 116 per cent of that of the same period last year. —VNS

You just read:

Hưng Yên approves 8 new projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.