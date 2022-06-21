Hưng Yên approves 8 new projects

VIETNAM, June 21 - The Thăng Long II Industrial Park in Hưng Yên Province. — Photo ndh.vn

HƯNG YÊN — The Management Board of the Industrial Parks of Hưng Yên Province has granted investment registration certificates for seven projects with domestic investment capital and one project with foreign investment capital, with a total registered investment capital of US$40.6 million, since the beginning of this year.

In addition, it has also granted an investment registration certificate for the investment project of construction and infrastructure business of the expanded Thăng Long II Industrial Park (phase 3), with a total investment capital of $98 million.

Fifteen new investment projects have been put into production and business activities in industrial zones in the province from the beginning of the year, creating new jobs for about 5,000 workers.

The management board has also adjusted to increase investment capital for 16 projects, with total investment capital increased by over $144.7 million.

Total newly and additionally adjusted capital from the beginning of the year to date is about $215 million.

The domestic budget revenue of enterprises in industrial zones is estimated at VNĐ1.4 trillion ($60.9 million), reaching 53 per cent of the target assigned by the Provincial People's Committee for this year and equaling 116 per cent of that of the same period last year. —VNS