Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Saskatchewan

CANADA, June 21 - Released on June 21, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan encourages residents to participate in community events and celebrations across the province.

National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the unique heritage, diverse cultures and exceptional contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples across Saskatchewan, and Canada.

"Indigenous peoples are foundational to the history and future of Saskatchewan,” Minister Responsible for first Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. “The province is committed to working together with Indigenous partners to advance reconciliation and support economic, social and cultural initiatives for the betterment of all residents.”

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to make record investments in Indigenous communities across the province. In the 2022-23 budget, approximately $232.7 million in targeted funding was provided for First Nations and Métis people and organizations, representing an increase of more than 20 per cent from the previous year.

The province also sets aside $400,000 annually to support community based Indigenous organizations with local events and community led projects that promote safe communities, strong families, student achievement and economic growth.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is an opportunity for all Canadians to recognize Indigenous contributions. First proclaimed in 1996, National Indigenous Peoples Day falls on or near the first day of summer and the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Shaylyn McMahonGovernment RelationsReginaPhone: 306-787-4340Email: shaylyn.mcmahon@gov.sk.ca