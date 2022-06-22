For Master Artist Anita Arathoon, Simple is Powerful

Rise, Art by Anita Arathoon Artist Anita Arathoon Artwork by Anita Arathoon

Anita Arathoon's Art is a reflection of the reality we live in.

Using technological tools is fundamental for this era. It is essential to question established ideas that have been perpetuated throughout decades in the art world.” — Anita Arathoon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anita Arathoon has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Guatemala, this Latina artist has earned world recognition for her artistic excellence.

For Anita Arathoon, contemporary art challenges simplicity. Through minimalist designs and clean execution, her sculptures showcase mastery of composition where the power of complex concepts is brought to life in the simplest form.

Art is a reflection of the reality we live in. She believes using technological tools is fundamental for this era. It is essential to question established ideas that have been perpetuated throughout decades in the art world.

Her father was a collector of Latin American art, as a result, she frequented art shows from a very early age and nurtured her love for visual arts.

Her collections have been exhibited in Biennales, Art Fairs, and International Art Shows.



Anita Arathoon was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards.



To learn more about this artist please visit https://www.arathoon-art.com/

