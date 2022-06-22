For Master Artist Anita Arathoon, Simple is Powerful

Rise

Rise, Art by Anita Arathoon

Anita Arathoon

Artist Anita Arathoon

Art by Anita Arathoon

Artwork by Anita Arathoon

Anita Arathoon's Art is a reflection of the reality we live in.

Using technological tools is fundamental for this era. It is essential to question established ideas that have been perpetuated throughout decades in the art world.”
— Anita Arathoon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anita Arathoon has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Guatemala, this Latina artist has earned world recognition for her artistic excellence.

For Anita Arathoon, contemporary art challenges simplicity. Through minimalist designs and clean execution, her sculptures showcase mastery of composition where the power of complex concepts is brought to life in the simplest form.

Art is a reflection of the reality we live in. She believes using technological tools is fundamental for this era. It is essential to question established ideas that have been perpetuated throughout decades in the art world.

Her father was a collector of Latin American art, as a result, she frequented art shows from a very early age and nurtured her love for visual arts.

Her collections have been exhibited in Biennales, Art Fairs, and International Art Shows.


Anita Arathoon was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards.


.
To learn more about this artist please visit https://www.arathoon-art.com/

.
News provided by

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
viviana@arttourinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Art2Heart Interviews with Viviana Puello presents Ana Arathoon

You just read:

For Master Artist Anita Arathoon, Simple is Powerful

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine viviana@arttourinternational.com
Company/Organization
ArtTour International Magazine
988 Columbus Ave
New York, New York, 10025
United States
+1 800-807-1167
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide. As CEO, she has expanded the platform to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, and more! Most recently the New York weekly listed Viviana as one of the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs in 2020.

More about Viviana

More From This Author
Derwin Leiva, Art through Rhythm and Motion
Athina Soultani, 'The Touch of Art'
For Master Artist Anita Arathoon, Simple is Powerful
View All Stories From This Author