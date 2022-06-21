Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,346 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closures on U.S. 395 at Parr-Dandini Bridge in North Reno For Routine Bridge Inspection June 22

Traffic lanes will be reduced on U.S. 395 in north Reno June 22 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs routine inspection of the Parr-Dandini Boulevard bridge over U.S. 395.

  • Intermittent single lane closures will take place on U.S. 395 at Parr-Dandini Boulevard between 8am-4pm June 22 for routine inspection of the Parr-Dandini Boulevard bridge.
  • The lane closures will alternate on both directions of the highway, with one northbound lane closed during morning hours and one southbound lane closed in the afternoon. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.

Opened to traffic in 2020, the bridge is undergoing federally-required routine inspections.

NDOT inspects the majority of Nevada bridges, including city and county-maintained structures, every two years. Bridges with more extensive deterioration are inspected more often, while select newer bridges are inspected every four years. In fact, NDOT’s dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to recently be named the nation’s best for the eighth consecutive year.

You just read:

Lane Closures on U.S. 395 at Parr-Dandini Bridge in North Reno For Routine Bridge Inspection June 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.