Lane Closures on U.S. 395 at Parr-Dandini Bridge in North Reno For Routine Bridge Inspection June 22

Traffic lanes will be reduced on U.S. 395 in north Reno June 22 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs routine inspection of the Parr-Dandini Boulevard bridge over U.S. 395.

Intermittent single lane closures will take place on U.S. 395 at Parr-Dandini Boulevard between 8am-4pm June 22 for routine inspection of the Parr-Dandini Boulevard bridge.

The lane closures will alternate on both directions of the highway, with one northbound lane closed during morning hours and one southbound lane closed in the afternoon. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.

Opened to traffic in 2020, the bridge is undergoing federally-required routine inspections.

NDOT inspects the majority of Nevada bridges, including city and county-maintained structures, every two years. Bridges with more extensive deterioration are inspected more often, while select newer bridges are inspected every four years. In fact, NDOT’s dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to recently be named the nation’s best for the eighth consecutive year.