Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,346 in the last 365 days.

Officials Seeking Public’s Help in Church Rectory Fire 

ARLINGTONPublic safety officials are seeking the community’s assistance as they investigate an early-morning fire in the rectory of an Arlington church, said Arlington Fire Chief Kevin M. Kelley, Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

Shortly before 1:30 this morning, an Arlington Police officer observed smoke in the area of 22 Appleton St., the rectory of St. Athanasius Church a short distance away. Arlington firefighters responded to the scene to find a heavy smoke condition inside the structure, which was unoccupied while under renovation. They located a smoldering fire in the basement of the building and quickly extinguished it.

“We’re asking anyone with information on this fire or how it started to share it with investigators,” said Chief Kelley. “You can remain anonymous if you prefer.”

“There are few fire incidents more concerning than those that affect houses of worship,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “We want the community to know that we take this fire, and any fire at a place of worship, seriously.”

Anyone with information on the fire, its origin, or individuals involved is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The Arson Watch Reward Program is operated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves or detects arson crimes. All calls are confidential.  Tipsters may remain anonymous if they wish.

Those with information may also contact the Arlington Police Department to speak with local investigators at 781-316-3910. The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

###

You just read:

Officials Seeking Public’s Help in Church Rectory Fire 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.