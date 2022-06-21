Officials Seeking Public’s Help in Church Rectory Fire 

ARLINGTON — Public safety officials are seeking the community’s assistance as they investigate an early-morning fire in the rectory of an Arlington church, said Arlington Fire Chief Kevin M. Kelley, Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

Shortly before 1:30 this morning, an Arlington Police officer observed smoke in the area of 22 Appleton St., the rectory of St. Athanasius Church a short distance away. Arlington firefighters responded to the scene to find a heavy smoke condition inside the structure, which was unoccupied while under renovation. They located a smoldering fire in the basement of the building and quickly extinguished it.

“We’re asking anyone with information on this fire or how it started to share it with investigators,” said Chief Kelley. “You can remain anonymous if you prefer.”

“There are few fire incidents more concerning than those that affect houses of worship,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “We want the community to know that we take this fire, and any fire at a place of worship, seriously.”

Anyone with information on the fire, its origin, or individuals involved is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The Arson Watch Reward Program is operated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves or detects arson crimes. All calls are confidential. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they wish.

Those with information may also contact the Arlington Police Department to speak with local investigators at 781-316-3910. The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

