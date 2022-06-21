UPDATE: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person Located
VSP News Release-Incident Update
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001879
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacqueline June
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#:(802) 388- 4919
DATE/TIME: June 20, 2022 at 1556 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Middlebrook Road in the Town of Waltham
INCIDENT: Missing Person
MISSING PERSON: Robert Companion
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, Vermont
UPDATED SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 21, 2022 at approximately 1054 hours, Companion was located safe by members of The Howard Center in the area of Pearl Street and St. Paul Street in Burlington, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 20, 2022 at approximately 1556 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a missing person with Alzheimer’s on S Middlebrook Road in the Town of Waltham, Vermont.
Vermont State Police responded to the area and gathered initial information about the missing person, identified as Robert Companion, 70, from Waltham, Vermont. Vermont State Police could not locate Robert Companion at this time, but the search is ongoing.
If anyone has helpful information about Companion’s whereabouts, contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at (802) 388- 4919, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Detective Trooper Jacqueline June
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West
Vermont State Police-Rutland Barracks
124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701
802-585-8600 (WC)