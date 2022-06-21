UPDATE: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person Located

VSP News Release-Incident Update

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#:(802) 388- 4919

DATE/TIME: June 20, 2022 at 1556 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Middlebrook Road in the Town of Waltham

INCIDENT: Missing Person

MISSING PERSON: Robert Companion

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, Vermont

UPDATED SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On June 21, 2022 at approximately 1054 hours, Companion was located safe by members of The Howard Center in the area of Pearl Street and St. Paul Street in Burlington, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On June 20, 2022 at approximately 1556 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a missing person with Alzheimer’s on S Middlebrook Road in the Town of Waltham, Vermont.

Vermont State Police responded to the area and gathered initial information about the missing person, identified as Robert Companion, 70, from Waltham, Vermont. Vermont State Police could not locate Robert Companion at this time, but the search is ongoing.

If anyone has helpful information about Companion’s whereabouts, contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at (802) 388- 4919, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Detective Trooper Jacqueline June

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West

Vermont State Police-Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

802-585-8600 (WC)