Governor Abbott Reappoints Evans Presiding Judge Of The Eighth Administrative Judicial Region

TEXAS, June 21 - June 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed David L. Evans as Presiding Judge of the Eighth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

David L. Evans of Fort Worth has served as the Presiding Judge of the Eighth Administrative Judicial Region since 2014 and is the former Judge of the 48th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County. He is board certified in Civil Appellate Law and Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the American Bar Association (ABA) and the ABA National Conference of State Trial Judges Judicial Division, and a member, former judicial section chairman, and a past director of the State Bar of Texas. He has served as chair of the Commission for Lawyer Discipline and as vice chair of the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member and past president of the Tarrant County Bar Association, a sustaining charter fellow, past director and treasurer of the Tarrant County Bar Foundation, and a sustaining life fellow and past member of the board of the Texas Bar Foundation. Additionally, he is a member of the Supreme Court of Texas Advisory Committee, the Eldon B. Mahon Inn of Court, and the Texas A&M University School of Law Dean's Advisory Council. Evans received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University in June of 1971 and entered the U.S Army. Following his military service, he received a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor School of Law.

