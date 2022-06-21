Submit Release
Oakland's New York Times Bestselling Author Leila Mottley Leads Evening at Fairyland in honor of the Oakland CA Chamber

Leila Mottley 2018 Oakland Youth Poet Laureate & Acclaimed Author

Leila Mottley & her book Nightcrawling

The first 175 guests in attendance will receive a copy of Nightcrawling thanks to the Nation's oldest Black bookstore, Marcus Books.”
— Barbara Leslie, President & CEO, Oakland Chamber of Commerce
OAKLAND, CA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business and community leaders celebrate together for the 117th Annual Meeting and Celebration. The Chamber's Annual Meeting will be an outdoor celebratory event at Children's Fairyland where, together with Oakland businesses, elected leaders and community members, the Oakland Chamber invites you to spend an evening with the simple goal of reconnecting and enjoying your peers. We couldn't be more thrilled to see everyone, in-person, pay tribute to our City’s leadership and spend an incredible evening celebrating Oakland businesses - the economic engine of our community.

This year, we welcome guest speaker and New York Times Bestselling Author, Leila Mottley. Her story is so honest and profound it was immediately selected for Oprah's Book Club, making Leila the youngest author to be on such an esteemed list. In the book, she shares a story about a woman named Kiara Johnson, and her experiences growing up in Oakland where black young adults experience joy, confusion, hope, and fear. The first 175 guests in attendance will receive a copy of Nightcrawling thanks to the Nation's oldest Black bookstore, Marcus Books.

Tickets for the event are still available at OaklandChamber.com. Media welcome.


# # #

About the Oakland Chamber of Commerce
The Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce was founded on November 17, 1905, and challenged the business community to actively participate in the growth and development of Oakland. Our commitment remains strong; we must continue to work together to emphasize the importance of strong support for businesses in our community. The Chamber’s mission is to secure the economic future of our community and to enhance the quality of life in the City of Oakland. Visit us online at http://www.oaklandchamber.com/.

Learn more about our engagement and involvement in the community through our award-winning monthly business publication, the Oakland Business Review

dan cohen
Full Court Press Communications
+1 510-465-8294
email us here

Leila Motley on CBS This Morning

