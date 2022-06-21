Wild West Maverick vs. Corporate America; Charter, DISH, and Others Rise to Compete
Which strategy is better—MVNO or greenfield network build?CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The distinction between “fixed” and “mobile” broadband is blurring, and market players are employing different tactics to try to get the upper hand on the same wireless real estate. A new report from Mobile Experts answers the questions: which strategy has better prospects? How will fixed-mobile convergence play out?
Over the past four years, Mobile Experts has watched cable operators and DISH gradually making inroads in the U.S. mobile wireless market. This report examines the potential of the cable operators’ MVNO strategy and DISH’s network build plan, providing analysis on which strategy is likely to win out in a very dynamic market.
"Despite arguments that a T-Mobile/Sprint merger would reduce competition and limit consumer choice, the U.S. telecommunication landscape is vigorously competitive today," commented Mobile Experts analyst Kyung Mun. “We see traditional mobile operators like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile expanding into the fixed broadband market with fiber and fixed wireless access or FWA, while new entrants such as Comcast, Charter, and DISH have steadily gained share in the wireless market."
Becoming a New Mobile Operator describes how cable operators have thus far relied on the CAPEX-light MVNO model to enter the space while DISH is pursuing the CAPEX-heavy greenfield network build model. Using careful analysis of the context and history of the cable operators and DISH’s journey into the mobile wireless market, the new report makes sense of the market players’ motivations and ultimate end goals through the calibrated lens of Mobile Experts’ exclusive view of the market.
“DISH has been a prolific spectrum buyer across multiple FCC auctions and is now embarking on a facilities-based network infrastructure buildout path, unlike the cable operators. In terms of spectrum holdings, it is fourth largest in the U.S, despite the fact that the company’s market activities didn’t kick into gear until the T-Mobile/Sprint merger in April 2020. That said, tangible cost benefits and scaling network capacity on-demand through the company’s virtualized networkcan be mercurial to say the least. However, we believe the virtualized Open RAN will ultimately prove itself, with interesting long-term possibilities,” said Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.
About Mobile Experts Inc.: Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on RFFE, Macro Base Stations, Private LTE, vRAN, Private Enterprise, ORAN, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, Fixed Mobile Convergence, Small Cells, Satellite and Mobile, Cellular V2X, and more.
