Amir Chodorov, Breaking Through The "Visual Attention" Barrier

Amir Chodorov's puzzle consecrates history, yet at the same time, he creates a new and fresh contemporary reality.

NEW YORK, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amir Chodorov has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Original from Israel, this Fine Art Photographer has earned world recognition for his mesmerizing imagery. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

Breaking Through the "Visual Attention" Barrier.

“What you see is determined by what you attend at any given time. The environment presents far more perceptual information than the brain can effectively process. The visual attention barrier forces our brain to select the most relevant information for ongoing behavior, especially in locations containing many objects and noises. Complexity and information overload characterize almost every visual environment, given that our brain's perceptual system can't build us a complete view of all the objects together.

As a photographer, I tried for a long time to create a method that would enable me the ability to create such "wholeness Photography" that integrates – physical objects, emotions, and beauty.

In 2017 after 40 years of experience, I succeeded in inventing a self-method that breaks our Visual Attention barrier as a photographer that enables me to create a complete view of locations reflected in my Artwork.

I found out that the first photographer barrier is the camera viewfinder, which narrows our ability to view all the objects in the location while we are shooting.

First insight:

Shooting must be done from my brain and not the camera viewfinder.

Second insight:

before shooting, I stay in the location for a while to give my brain time to study the physical objects – line shape and forms and color pigments. An emotionally filling atmosphere includes people, religion, culture, and energy.

Third insight:

find the best "Point of view" that covers all objects together. These three insights mentioned above draw a schema in my mind that creates the integration of the objects.

Execution phase:

from the selected point of view, I'm shooting hundreds of photos from different angles while not looking through the camera viewfinder but following my eyes to cover the whole brain schema.

Final process:

organize the photos together like a puzzle, creating "Wholeness Photography" of the location.

