Selro Announces the Release of its Latest Shipping Integration with Whistl
Selro a comprehensive multichannel selling platform, is proud to announce the release of its latest shipping integration with Whistl.READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Company: Selro
"Selro is proving to be the best Multi-channel selling platform for e-commerce sellers"
The United Kingdom, TBD: Selro, a UK-based organization renowned for its great effort in revolutionizing the e-commerce industry, proudly announces the release of its latest shipping integration with Whistl, a postal delivery company operating in the UK.
The e-commerce market is growing fast and on track to become one of the most versatile and profitable industries across the globe. Selro’s latest integration allows e-commerce sellers to manager their entire business from one platform, offering a comprehensive order management system that simplifies daily processes leaving more time for sellers to focus on increasing their sales and keeping their customers happy.
“At Selro, our services allow you to seamlessly integrate with multiple shipping couriers and marketplaces, allowing you to run your entire e-commerce business from one place. Providing you with all the tools you need to grow and optimize your business”, said the company spokesperson while describing the latest integration with Parcelhub. “Our system is designed to provide all the tools needed to start shipping and keep customers happy”, he added.
Selro has helped hundreds of sellers to grow their ecommerce businesses and keep their customer satisfaction rates high. Their platform allows sellers to create new listings to multiple marketplaces, manage their entire inventory from one site, synchronize stock levels across multiple channels, and provides a complete order management system.
For more information about the latest integration visit: Selro's integration with Whistl
