Diaphragm Valves Market to Reach USD 8,756.52 Mn by 2029 with Top Key Players: GEMU, KDVFlow, PureValve, FLOWONE
Diaphragm valves market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 8,756.52 million by 2029.
Market Scenario of Diaphragm Valves Market:
The major factors driving the growth of the diaphragm valves market are rising demand for radioactive waste management and upsurge in demand for safe and reliable production across industries. Increasing usage of diaphragm valves in waste water treatment amd upsurge in demand for diaphragm valves in chemical, food and beverage industries is creating opportunities for the growth of the market. Decrease in performance over prolonged exposure to high temperature and pressure is acting as the major restraint for diaphragm valves market. Issues related with lead time in diaphragm valves is acting as a major challenge for the growth of the market.
This diaphragm valves market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Top Leading Key Players of Diaphragm Valves Market:
Some of the major players operating in the diaphragm valves market are GEMU Group, KDVFlow, PureValve, KOSEN VALVE, Gopfert AG, Christian Burkert GmbH Co. KG Century Instrument Company, ASTECH VALVE CO.,LTD., Plast-O-Matic Valves, Inc., ITT INC., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, G.J. Johnson & Sons Ltd., GCE Group AB, International Polymer Solutions, FLOWONE, Valves Only, Valvorobica Industriale S.p.A., Xiamen Kemus Valve Co.,Ltd, FIP - Formatura Iniezione Polimeri S.p.A., Aquasyn LLC, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, IPEX Inc., ALFA LAVAL, Crane Co., NTGD Diaphragm Valve, SEMON ENGG INDUSTRIES PVT LTD, NIPPON DAIYA VALVE among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Recent Developments:
In December 2021, Crane Co. opened a Saunders factory in Cwmbran, UK. The main objective of this factory launch was to enhance its production capabilities in the region, as there is a growing demand from the consumer for advanced valve products. Through this company expanded its market.
In December 2021, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft expanded capacities at Ahus test center, Germany by adding two more modules to its technology offering. With this addition, GEA is raising the Ahaus Test Center’s profile as a key facility dedicated to piloting aseptic processing as well as the filling of sensitive foods and beverages. This expansion helps the company in improving the revenue of the company.
Global Diaphragm Valves Market Scope and Market Size
On the basis of type, the diaphragm valves market is segmented into straight and weir. In 2022, weir segment holds the maximum market share in global diaphragm valves market as it is mostly utilized in every sort of application such as wastewater, chemical processing, pharmaceutical and others where heavy pressure work is required.
On the basis of valve type, the global diaphragm valves market has been segmented into two-way valve, block-T-valve, forged-T-valve, tandem valve, block tank outlet valve, multi-port valve, forged tank outlet valve and others. In 2022, two way valves segment is dominating the global diaphragm valves market with respect to both value and volume due to its maximum utilization in different industries for its optimized flow. These are also used in isolation in many applications and are also consider to be cost effective as compared to others.
On the basis of controller, the global diaphragm valves market has been segmented into manual, pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic and others. In 2022, manual segment dominates the global diaphragm valves market with respect to the segment. This domination is due to the rising usage of manual valves in remote systems to access power. However, the minimal applications of manual controllers hinders the market growth.
On the basis of end connection, the global diaphragm valves market has been segmented into flanged, butt weld, tri clamp and others. In 2022, Flanged segment holds a dominant share in global diaphragm valves market. These end connection type mostly helps in controlling flow of fluid in every industrial application as well as provides corrosion resistance for which it is majorly used by the consumers.
On the basis of material, the global diaphragm valves market has been segmented into metal, fluorine plastic, rubber, polytetrafluorethylene (PTFE) and others. In 2022, metal segment dominates the global diaphragm valves market with respect to the segment. This domination is due to the high pressure handling material of the valves. However, the problems of corrosion hinders the market growth.
On the basis of size, the global diaphragm valves market has been segmented into below 8”, 8”, 12”, 14”, 16”, 18”, 20” and others. In 2022, below 8” segment is dominating the diaphragm valves market due to its wide usage across all sectors. These valves have better flow transmission rate, offer good temperature sensitivity and are affordable valves.
On the basis of body material, the global diaphragm valves market has been segmented into solid plastic, hygiene valve, fluorine plastic and others. In 2022, solid plastic segment is dominating the global diaphragm valves market with respect to the segment. This domination is due to the precise surface finish and high industrial applications of solid plastic diaphragm valves. However, the high cost of the valves hinders the market growth.
On the basis of switch type, the global diaphragm valves market has been segmented into limit switch, basic switch, indicator switch and others. In 2022, , limit switch is dominating the diaphragm valves market due to its basic functionality it’s easy to use and it is quite accurate in terms of maintaining flow levels and pressure levels. It has wide range of applications but it is mostly used in chemical, water treatment plants oil and gas industries.
On the basis of usage, the global diaphragm valves market has been segmented into single use and multi-use. In 2022, multi-use diaphragm valves is dominating the global diaphragm valves market with respect to the usage segment. This domination is due to the availability of multiple applications in multi-use diaphragm valves. However, the multi-use valves getting easily damaged hinders the market growth.
On the basis of distribution channel, the global diaphragm valves market has been segmented into online channel and offline channel. In 2022, Offline channel segment is dominating the global diaphragm valves market with respect to the distribution channel segment. This domination is due to the rising need for innovative benefits among diaphragm valves. However, the unavailability of wide product portfolio compared to online channels hinders the market growth.
On the basis of end user, the global diaphragm valves market has been segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, biopharma, chemical, water and wastewater treatment, power, mining and minerals, pulp and paper and others. In 2022, water and wastewater treatment segment is dominating the market due to the increasing need for water treatment activities which in results drives to utilization of diaphragm valves in water treatment and filtration sector.
Diaphragm Valves Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in global diaphragm valves market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America in South America. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market with a market share of 35.97% as the region has strong presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hub in developing countries such as China, Japan and South Korea. Also, increasing investment in different industries, including food and beverage, power plants, and chemical will continue to positively impact the demand for diaphragm valves in the Asia-Pacific region.
Table of Content: Global Diaphragm Valves Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Diaphragm Valves Market Report
Part 03: Global Diaphragm Valves Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Diaphragm Valves Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Diaphragm Valves Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
