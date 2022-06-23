Home Hardware & Ace Hardware Partner with Tru Earth to Donate 59,000 Eco-Laundry Strips
The Tru Earth team would like to thank all the participating Home Hardware & Ace Hardware locations for their contribution to our critical cause.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tru Earth™ is proud to share that on behalf of 41 Home Hardware and 18 Ace Hardware locations across North America, 59,000 eco-laundry strips have been donated to food banks and non-profits ($18,000 Retail Value). This donation initiative ran from February 15th- May 31st, 2022. This donation will help those in vulnerable communities by providing access to products that help them to feel clean, confident, and healthy. It is part of an overall strategy to help students to stay in school and encourage adults to find and keep jobs.
The Tru Earth team would like to thank all the participating Home Hardware & Ace Hardware locations for their contribution to our critical cause. Together, we can make true lasting change that helps save the planet.
David Parolin, Director of Sales said “It is refreshing to see hardware stores carrying more eco-friendly products. This give-back program is a win-win-win for Tru Earth, Home Hardware and Ace Hardware locations. They introduced our innovative products in stores, and we donated on their behalf. It is meaningful for us to be partnered with organizations like this, independents who believe in community which aligns beautifully with our mission.”
The locations listed below now carry Tru Earth products. Join the #TruEarthMovement and visit one of the listed locations to purchase your eco-friendly household products today!
Home Hardware Locations:
Hewer Home Hardware, Vancouver BC
Chase Home Hardware, Chase BC
Sidney Home Hardware, Sidney BC
Mayne Home Hardware, Mayne BC
Ashcroft Home Hardware, Ashcroft BC
Scotch Creek Home Hardware, Scotch Creek BC
Magnet Home Hardware, Vancouver BC
Davie Village Home Hardware, Vancouver BC
Gandy’s Home Hardware, Vancouver BC
Blight Home Hardware, Vancouver BC
Border City Home Hardware, Lloydminster AB
Standish Home Hardware, Banff AB
St. Walburg Home Hardware, St. Walburg SK
Churchill Home Hardware, Churchill MB
Torbay Road Home Hardware, St. John’s NL
North Rustico Home Hardware, North Rustico PE
Hogg Home Hardware, Westmount QC
Groenestege Home Hardware, Stratford ON
United Lumber Home Hardware, Georgetown ON
United Lumber Home Hardware, Barrie ON
United Lumber Home Hardware, Bolton ON
Jean’s Home Hardware, Noelville ON
Appleby Home Hardware, Burlington ON
Wellesley Home Hardware, Wellesly ON
Smithville Home Hardware, Smithville ON
Brockville Home Hardware, Brockville ON
Markham Home Hardware, Markham ON
Harriston Home Hardware, Harriston ON
Red Lake Home Hardware, Red Lake ON
Blind River Home Hardware, Blind River ON
Capreol Home Hardware, Capreol ON
Kentvale Home Hardware, Kentvale ON
Elora Home Hardware, Elora ON
Toronto East Home Hardware, Toronto ON
Toronto Beaches Home Hardware, Toronto ON
Walden Home Hardware, Walden ON
Home Hardware Ear Falls, Ear Falls ON
Danforth Pape Home Hardware, Toronto ON
Athabasca Home Hardware, Athabasca ON
Orillia Home Hardware, Orillia ON
Levack Home Hardware, Levack ON
Ace Hardware Locations:
Logan Ace Hardware, Washington, DC
Glover Park Ace Hardware, Washington DC
Tenleytown Ace Hardware, Washington DC
Frager’s Ace Hardware, Washington, DC
Petworth Ace Hardware, Washington, DC
Adams Morgan Ace Hardware, Washington, DC
Federal Hill Ace Hardware, Baltimore MD
Waverly Ace Hardware, Baltimore, MD
Old Takoma Ace Hardware, Takoma Park, MD
Canton Ace Hardware, Baltimore, MD
Silver Spring Hardware, Silver Spring MD
Bethesda Ace Hardware, Bethesda MD
Kensington Ace Hardware, Kensington MD
Potomac Ace Hardware, Potomac MD
Ace City Hardware, California City, CA
Moraga Ace Hardware, Moraga, CA
Old Town Ace Hardware, Alexandria VA
Ace Contractor Center, Meadville, PA
About Tru Earth:
Tru Earth® based in Vancouver, Canada is an award-winning eco-friendly household product company committed to eliminating plastic from landfills and oceans. At its core, you’ll discover that Tru Earth, is actually a movement (#TruEarthMovement™). The Tru Earth team joins more than 734,000+ equally committed people in Canada +77 countries to combat the 645 billion plastic household product containers dumped in landfills and oceans globally each year.
Our customers are #TruChangeMakers™, disrupting the multi-billion-dollar household product industry, reducing carbon emissions by up to 94% and furthering our critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet.
Tru Earth’s suite of products and planned launches come with our pledge to provide #TruChangeMakers with laundry, bathroom and kitchen products they need to make a substantial impact on the health of our world. To do our part, we promise to donate 32 laundry loads to families in need across the globe when first-time subscriptions are purchased. At Tru Earth, we know many small hinges can swing very, very big doors.
