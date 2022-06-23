Submit Release
Home Hardware & Ace Hardware Partner with Tru Earth to Donate 59,000 Eco-Laundry Strips

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tru Earth™ is proud to share that on behalf of 41 Home Hardware and 18 Ace Hardware locations across North America, 59,000 eco-laundry strips have been donated to food banks and non-profits ($18,000 Retail Value). This donation initiative ran from February 15th- May 31st, 2022. This donation will help those in vulnerable communities by providing access to products that help them to feel clean, confident, and healthy. It is part of an overall strategy to help students to stay in school and encourage adults to find and keep jobs.

The Tru Earth team would like to thank all the participating Home Hardware & Ace Hardware locations for their contribution to our critical cause. Together, we can make true lasting change that helps save the planet.

David Parolin, Director of Sales said “It is refreshing to see hardware stores carrying more eco-friendly products. This give-back program is a win-win-win for Tru Earth, Home Hardware and Ace Hardware locations. They introduced our innovative products in stores, and we donated on their behalf. It is meaningful for us to be partnered with organizations like this, independents who believe in community which aligns beautifully with our mission.”

The locations listed below now carry Tru Earth products. Join the #TruEarthMovement and visit one of the listed locations to purchase your eco-friendly household products today!

Home Hardware Locations:

Hewer Home Hardware, Vancouver BC

Chase Home Hardware, Chase BC

Sidney Home Hardware, Sidney BC

Mayne Home Hardware, Mayne BC

Ashcroft Home Hardware, Ashcroft BC

Scotch Creek Home Hardware, Scotch Creek BC

Magnet Home Hardware, Vancouver BC

Davie Village Home Hardware, Vancouver BC

Gandy’s Home Hardware, Vancouver BC

Blight Home Hardware, Vancouver BC

Border City Home Hardware, Lloydminster AB

Standish Home Hardware, Banff AB

St. Walburg Home Hardware, St. Walburg SK

Churchill Home Hardware, Churchill MB

Torbay Road Home Hardware, St. John’s NL

North Rustico Home Hardware, North Rustico PE

Hogg Home Hardware, Westmount QC

Groenestege Home Hardware, Stratford ON

United Lumber Home Hardware, Georgetown ON

United Lumber Home Hardware, Barrie ON

United Lumber Home Hardware, Bolton ON

Jean’s Home Hardware, Noelville ON

Appleby Home Hardware, Burlington ON

Wellesley Home Hardware, Wellesly ON

Smithville Home Hardware, Smithville ON

Brockville Home Hardware, Brockville ON

Markham Home Hardware, Markham ON

Harriston Home Hardware, Harriston ON

Red Lake Home Hardware, Red Lake ON

Blind River Home Hardware, Blind River ON

Capreol Home Hardware, Capreol ON

Kentvale Home Hardware, Kentvale ON

Elora Home Hardware, Elora ON

Toronto East Home Hardware, Toronto ON

Toronto Beaches Home Hardware, Toronto ON

Walden Home Hardware, Walden ON

Home Hardware Ear Falls, Ear Falls ON

Danforth Pape Home Hardware, Toronto ON

Athabasca Home Hardware, Athabasca ON

Orillia Home Hardware, Orillia ON

Levack Home Hardware, Levack ON

Ace Hardware Locations:

Logan Ace Hardware, Washington, DC

Glover Park Ace Hardware, Washington DC

Tenleytown Ace Hardware, Washington DC

Frager’s Ace Hardware, Washington, DC

Petworth Ace Hardware, Washington, DC

Adams Morgan Ace Hardware, Washington, DC

Federal Hill Ace Hardware, Baltimore MD

Waverly Ace Hardware, Baltimore, MD

Old Takoma Ace Hardware, Takoma Park, MD

Canton Ace Hardware, Baltimore, MD

Silver Spring Hardware, Silver Spring MD

Bethesda Ace Hardware, Bethesda MD

Kensington Ace Hardware, Kensington MD

Potomac Ace Hardware, Potomac MD

Ace City Hardware, California City, CA

Moraga Ace Hardware, Moraga, CA

Old Town Ace Hardware, Alexandria VA

Ace Contractor Center, Meadville, PA

About Tru Earth:

Tru Earth® based in Vancouver, Canada is an award-winning eco-friendly household product company committed to eliminating plastic from landfills and oceans. At its core, you’ll discover that Tru Earth, is actually a movement (#TruEarthMovement™). The Tru Earth team joins more than 734,000+ equally committed people in Canada +77 countries to combat the 645 billion plastic household product containers dumped in landfills and oceans globally each year.

Our customers are #TruChangeMakers™, disrupting the multi-billion-dollar household product industry, reducing carbon emissions by up to 94% and furthering our critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet.

Tru Earth’s suite of products and planned launches come with our pledge to provide #TruChangeMakers with laundry, bathroom and kitchen products they need to make a substantial impact on the health of our world. To do our part, we promise to donate 32 laundry loads to families in need across the globe when first-time subscriptions are purchased. At Tru Earth, we know many small hinges can swing very, very big doors.

Anita Spiller
Mazuma Media inc
+1 905-599-0477
email us here
