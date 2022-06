Home Hardware & Ace Hardware Partner with Tru Earth to Donate 59,000 Eco-Laundry Strips

Tru Earth Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tru Earth ™ is proud to share that on behalf of 41 Home Hardware and 18 Ace Hardware locations across North America, 59,000 eco-laundry strips have been donated to food banks and non-profits ($18,000 Retail Value). This donation initiative ran from February 15th- May 31st, 2022. This donation will help those in vulnerable communities by providing access to products that help them to feel clean, confident, and healthy. It is part of an overall strategy to help students to stay in school and encourage adults to find and keep jobs.The Tru Earth team would like to thank all the participating Home Hardware & Ace Hardware locations for their contribution to our critical cause. Together, we can make true lasting change that helps save the planet.David Parolin, Director of Sales said “It is refreshing to see hardware stores carrying more eco-friendly products. This give-back program is a win-win-win for Tru Earth, Home Hardware and Ace Hardware locations. They introduced our innovative products in stores, and we donated on their behalf. It is meaningful for us to be partnered with organizations like this, independents who believe in community which aligns beautifully with our mission.”The locations listed below now carry Tru Earth products. Join the #TruEarthMovement and visit one of the listed locations to purchase your eco-friendly household products today!Home Hardware Locations:Hewer Home Hardware, Vancouver BCChase Home Hardware, Chase BCSidney Home Hardware, Sidney BCMayne Home Hardware, Mayne BCAshcroft Home Hardware, Ashcroft BCScotch Creek Home Hardware, Scotch Creek BCMagnet Home Hardware, Vancouver BCDavie Village Home Hardware, Vancouver BCGandy’s Home Hardware, Vancouver BCBlight Home Hardware, Vancouver BCBorder City Home Hardware, Lloydminster ABStandish Home Hardware, Banff ABSt. Walburg Home Hardware, St. Walburg SKChurchill Home Hardware, Churchill MBTorbay Road Home Hardware, St. John’s NLNorth Rustico Home Hardware, North Rustico PEHogg Home Hardware, Westmount QCGroenestege Home Hardware, Stratford ONUnited Lumber Home Hardware, Georgetown ONUnited Lumber Home Hardware, Barrie ONUnited Lumber Home Hardware, Bolton ONJean’s Home Hardware, Noelville ONAppleby Home Hardware, Burlington ONWellesley Home Hardware, Wellesly ONSmithville Home Hardware, Smithville ONBrockville Home Hardware, Brockville ONMarkham Home Hardware, Markham ONHarriston Home Hardware, Harriston ONRed Lake Home Hardware, Red Lake ONBlind River Home Hardware, Blind River ONCapreol Home Hardware, Capreol ONKentvale Home Hardware, Kentvale ONElora Home Hardware, Elora ONToronto East Home Hardware, Toronto ONToronto Beaches Home Hardware, Toronto ONWalden Home Hardware, Walden ONHome Hardware Ear Falls, Ear Falls ONDanforth Pape Home Hardware, Toronto ONAthabasca Home Hardware, Athabasca ONOrillia Home Hardware, Orillia ONLevack Home Hardware, Levack ONAce Hardware Locations:Logan Ace Hardware, Washington, DCGlover Park Ace Hardware, Washington DCTenleytown Ace Hardware, Washington DCFrager’s Ace Hardware, Washington, DCPetworth Ace Hardware, Washington, DCAdams Morgan Ace Hardware, Washington, DCFederal Hill Ace Hardware, Baltimore MDWaverly Ace Hardware, Baltimore, MDOld Takoma Ace Hardware, Takoma Park, MDCanton Ace Hardware, Baltimore, MDSilver Spring Hardware, Silver Spring MDBethesda Ace Hardware, Bethesda MDKensington Ace Hardware, Kensington MDPotomac Ace Hardware, Potomac MDAce City Hardware, California City, CAMoraga Ace Hardware, Moraga, CAOld Town Ace Hardware, Alexandria VAAce Contractor Center, Meadville, PAAbout Tru Earth:Tru Earthbased in Vancouver, Canada is an award-winning eco-friendly household product company committed to eliminating plastic from landfills and oceans. At its core, you’ll discover that Tru Earth, is actually a movement (#TruEarthMovement™). The Tru Earth team joins more than 734,000+ equally committed people in Canada +77 countries to combat the 645 billion plastic household product containers dumped in landfills and oceans globally each year.Our customers are #TruChangeMakers™, disrupting the multi-billion-dollar household product industry, reducing carbon emissions by up to 94% and furthering our critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet.Tru Earth’s suite of products and planned launches come with our pledge to provide #TruChangeMakers with laundry, bathroom and kitchen products they need to make a substantial impact on the health of our world. To do our part, we promise to donate 32 laundry loads to families in need across the globe when first-time subscriptions are purchased. At Tru Earth, we know many small hinges can swing very, very big doors.