Tru Earth Named BC Emerging Exporter of the Year and Top BC Exporter for 2021
600,000+ customers in 67 countries brings home two prestigious awardsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tru Earth® is proud to announce that, at an event held on November 19 at the Terminal City Club in Vancouver, the organization was named BC Exporter of the Year in the Emerging Exports category, but also Top BC Exporter for 2021. Launched in 1982, the program has recognized more than 300 companies since its inception, reflecting the exciting growth and diversity of BC’s economy over the past 30 years.
These two awards are a huge honour – one that has made Tru Earth CEO & Co-Founder Brad Liski very proud, “We are thrilled to receive this recognition and offer our congratulations to all the other winners. The Tru Earth team and I value their contributions and innovations that are making BC world leaders. I reflect on the advances we’ve made in two and a half short years and I want to commend the efforts of our staff and customers, the #TruChangeMakers™, for sharing our commitment to making true lasting change that helps save the planet.”
Designed to encompass a range of industries, the BC Exporter of the Year Awards celebrate significant achievements in several different categories and recognizes the contributions that exporters have made to both the provincial and national economy. The categories include: Professional Services, Advancing Technology, Manufactured Products and Emerging Exporter.
Tru Earth was also given the BC Exporter of the Year Award in the Emerging Exports category, another great honour. This award is one of the province’s most prestigious, paying tribute to the successful and innovative approaches taken by BC’s many export companies.
Tru Earth now exports eco-friendly CPG products to 67 countries. Although our primary market entry is e-comm, we also have distribution in-country in the USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Southern Europe. In addition, we ship to retailers using well-respected distributors. Currently, more than half of our revenue comes from exports and that is expected to reach 75 percent in the coming years.
ABOUT TRU EARTH:
Tru Earth®, based in Vancouver, Canada is a leading eco-friendly household product company committed to eliminating plastic from landfills and oceans. At its core, Tru Earth, is a movement (#TruEarthMovement™) that joins forces with more than 600,000 equally committed people in 67 countries to combat the 645 billion plastic household product containers dumped in landfills and oceans globally each year.
Our customers are #TruChangeMakers™, disrupting the multi-billion-dollar household product industry, reducing carbon emissions by up to 94 percent and caring for the health of the planet and their families.
Tru Earth’s suite of products and planned launches come with our pledge to provide #TruChangeMakers with the laundry, bathroom and kitchen products they need to make a substantial impact on the health of our world. To do our part, we promise to match all first-time subscriptions by donating to families in need across the globe. Because at Tru Earth, we know many small hinges can swing very, very big doors.
Anita Spiller
Mazuma Media inc
+1 9055990477
email us here