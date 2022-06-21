Coalition of Non-Profits Join Forces to Donate 196,000 Laundry Eco-Strips (Retail Value of over $100,000)
196 organizations have come together to donate 196,000 eco-strips to food programs across North America.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tru Earth™ announced a special charitable contribution in the amount of 196,000 laundry eco-strips (retail value $103,880 CDN) in partnership with all new fundraising organizations from February 15th-May 31st, 2022. 196 organizations have come together to donate 196,000 eco-strips to food programs across North America. This coalition of nonprofits have pledged to reduce their environmental impact by making the switch to Tru Earth products while raising money for their cause.
"Tru Earth fundraising was created to help a multitude of organizations reach their fundraising goals while helping to save the planet by offering eco-friendly choices. We offer groups an alternative to raise money for their cause in a socially responsible way. Whether it is a school raising money for extra programs or trips, a sports team’s activities, an animal rescue, or any other club or non-profit we are proud to help support their cause." said Wanda Liski, Fundraising Manager.
With Tru Earth’s no-touch fundraising platform, participating organizations receive 20% of sales made through their unique URL link. All orders have free shipping to the supporter's home anywhere in Canada and the U.S.A.
A major focus at Tru Earth is their critical cause, to make true lasting change that helps save the planet. This is supported by their donation and fundraising efforts to support underfunded and marginalized communities.
Tru Earth would like to thank all 196 participating organizations.
About Tru Earth:
Tru Earth® based in Vancouver, Canada is an award-winning eco-friendly household product company committed to eliminating plastic from landfills and oceans. At its core, you’ll discover that Tru Earth, is actually a movement (#TruEarthMovement™). The Tru Earth team joins more than 734,000+ equally committed people in Canada +77 countries to combat the 645 billion plastic household product containers dumped in landfills and oceans globally each year.
Our customers are #TruChangeMakers™, disrupting the multi-billion-dollar household product industry, reducing carbon emissions by up to 94% and furthering our critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet.
Tru Earth’s suite of products and planned launches come with our pledge to provide #TruChangeMakers with laundry, bathroom and kitchen products they need to make a substantial impact on the health of our world. To do our part, we promise to donate 32 laundry loads to families in need across the globe when first-time subscriptions are purchased. At Tru Earth, we know many small hinges can swing very, very big doors.
