Community Oncology Alliance Welcomes Shiela Plasencia as Director of Practice Support
Plasencia Will Support COA Practices in Operations and Policies, and Build New Initiatives to Promote Community Cancer CareWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA), the nation’s only nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting local, affordable, and accessible cancer care, announced today that Shiela Plasencia has joined the team as director of practice support. In this newly created role, Plasencia will strengthen COA’s efforts to support the success of community oncology practice operations, administrators, and management teams.
Core to COA’s mission is supporting the success of community oncology practices, and the director of practice support will be a critical link to the practice operations, administrators, and management teams. Plasencia will lead COA’s efforts to build strong and ongoing relationships with practice administrators and their teams at all levels to promote trust, intelligence sharing, and ongoing collaboration. She will also help lead quality improvement efforts for all levels and functions of oncology practices, with a focus on identifying, capturing, and sharing best practices and solutions through the COA Administrators’ Network (CAN), a peer-to-peer network for practice leaders to share best practices for addressing the unique issues they face.
“We are pleased to have the talents of Shiela joining the COA team. Her extensive experience in practice operations will serve our members well and help elevate community oncology,” said Bo Gamble, COA’s director of quality and value. “We have worked with Shiela for many years as an engaged COA member and are excited that she is bringing her expertise to us as a part of COA’s leadership.”
Prior to joining COA, Plasencia served as director of quality improvement, compliance, and value-based care at Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (OCSRI), a community oncology practice she joined in 2004. Through her leadership, OCSRI earned the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s QOPI Certification and is one of only two practices in the state of Oklahoma to hold this certification. In 2016, Plasencia joined the Coalition of Hematology Oncology Practices (CHOP) and currently serves as its immediate past president.
“The only way to be the best advocates for community oncology is to bring new perspectives into the conversation,” said Kashyap Patel, MD, COA’s president. “In addition to being extremely accomplished, Shiela brings a clear commitment to improving the care our members provide patients, and all of us at COA look forward to working with her in this new position.”
About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance.
