MontyCloud Adds New Features that Save Costs and Accelerate Rapid Innovation in the Cloud
MontyCloud announced new features that reduce cloud spending today and accelerate innovation in the Cloud.
With this new release, MontyCloud further delivers on our vision of empowering IT teams to become cloud powerhouses…”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MontyCloud, an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announced today that they have added new features that reduce cloud spending and accelerate innovation in the Cloud. MontyCloud DAY2™ empowers IT teams to enable their R&D users across projects to consume cloud services safely, while providing centralized visibility and control, and automating day-2 routine operations. MontyCloud’s approach does not require specialized cloud talent or coding.
— Walter Rogers, CEO MontyCloud
This new release also expands on collaboration opportunities by allowing R&D users to put in a request for services they require and get approval for them from the Cloud Admin, in just a few clicks. Additionally, the new release further simplifies cloud compliance and security posture management.
MontyCloud’s latest release provides the following new capabilities:
• Project-centric dashboard view to know active users, and active accounts in a project which enables accountability & security, compliance, and cost assessments.
• Further collaboration within the organization with a services request and approval process within the application
• Well-managed machine learning environments using Amazon SageMaker and Jupyter Notebook
• Expanded remediations for compliance and security issues, as well as support for Single Sign-On with OKTA
“MontyCloud DAY2™ helps customers set up a cloud center of excellence in just a few clicks and rapidly advances cloud consumption without requiring our customers to bring in specialized Cloud talent”, says Walter Rogers, CEO. Walter added, “With this new release, MontyCloud further delivers on our vision of empowering IT teams to become cloud powerhouses, while significantly reducing the time and costs needed to deliver excellence in Cloud Management and Operations.”
IT teams can onboard new projects and users in just a few clicks to safely use Cloud computing environments, Cloud Storage, and advanced AWS services. For example, IT teams can now rapidly deliver services such as AWS SageMaker, AWS Batch, and Jupyter notebooks to help their R&D Teams Build, train, deploy and manage ML models at scale, all without needing specialized Cloud Architects or DevSecOps talent.
ABOUT MONTYCLOUD, INC.
MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of enabling IT teams to become cloud powerhouses. Many large enterprises, retail, healthcare, educational, and research institutions use MontyCloud DAY2™ to efficiently manage and operate their cloud environments.
MontyCloud DAY2™ is a no-code cloud management solution that simplifies cloud operations on AWS, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2™, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management.
MontyCloud is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Public Sector Partner, and Cloud Management Competency Partner.
In 2021, AWS highlighted MontyCloud as one of the 10 most innovative Global Startups - https://tinyurl.com/TopGlobalStartups.
You can follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn, and Twitter or subscribe to OpsTalk™, a podcast for CloudOps teams, by CloudOps experts.
Lori Day
MontyCloud, Inc.
+1 832-652-4211
Lori@montycloud.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
MontyCloud DAY2 - No-Code AI driven CloudOps Platform