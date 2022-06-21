Aviation Industry A-listers focus on Competence Building using Sofema Training
Sofema Aviation Services helps their clients build the confidence of their employees by improving their knowledge with regulatory & vocational trainingSOFIA, BULGARIA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services aids their clients in building the confidence of their employees by improving their knowledge with regulatory & vocational training. One of their most popular programs is the Privileged Training Partner (PTP)
It provides Multiple Benefits all year around:
- from - 15% to – 40% for Open classroom and webinar training
- from - 10% to – 20% for In-company classroom and webinar training
- from - 10% for online training at www.SofemaOnline.com
- Freedom Pass price of €1099: gives access to all Sofema Online training programs
More than 90 companies have trusted Sofema for their training development - List of PTP members
PTP Employees’ Feedback:
“Most useful – what, when and how to use the appropriate technical term“ by a delegate from Emirates Airlines for the EASA Part M Maintenance Planning Fundamentals – 3 days course
“Good Explanation of the Benefits of implementing an Effective Safety Management System” by a delegate from Arpiem for the AMC 20-20 Continuing Structural Integrity Programme – 1 day course
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background “ by a delegate from IAS Ltd. for the EASA Part CAMO and Part CAMO Safety Management Systems - 1 day course
Contact team@sassofia.com to start a PTP membership
Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
+359 2 821 08 06
team@sassofia.com