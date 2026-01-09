Master EASA Part-IS BOWTIE Risk Assessment with Sofema Online

Sofema Online Introduces EASA Part-IS Bowtie Risk Assessment Training Ahead of February 2026 Regulatory Deadline

SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online has announced the availability of a specialised training course, Using Bowtie Risk Assessment to Comply with EASA Part-IS , developed to support aviation organisations preparing for the February 2026 implementation deadline of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) new Part-IS (Information Security) regulatory framework.With the introduction of Part-IS, information security and cybersecurity are formally integrated into aviation safety management. The regulation recognises cyber and information security threats as safety hazards and references the Bowtie methodology as a means of linking digital security risks with operational safety outcomes.The Sofema Online course focuses on the application of the “Interacting Bowtie” model, enabling organisations to connect security-focused risk analysis with traditional aviation safety risk management. The programme is designed for Safety Managers, Information Security professionals, Compliance personnel, and operational managers working in Part-145 maintenance organisations, CAMOs, and aviation operations.The training addresses the practical implementation of Bowtie risk assessment within a Part-IS context.Practical case studies are included for Ground Operations, Part-145 Maintenance, and CAMO environments, allowing participants to work with operationally relevant scenarios and data. The course also addresses the use of standardised risk terminology aligned with EASA, UK CAA, and FAA frameworks.The training supports alignment with EASA ED Decision 2025/014/R and emphasises the integration of information security management systems (ISMS) with safety management systems (SMS).Sofema Online has confirmed that until the end of February 2026, the Bowtie Part-IS course will be included at no additional cost for organisations enrolling in selected two-day Information Security Management System courses, including:Cybersecurity for Aviation Operations – Part-IS ImplementationPart-CAMO Information & Cybersecurity ImplementationIn addition, a multi-delegate enrolment option is available for the Bowtie Part-IS course, allowing organisations to enrol three participants for the cost of two until 31 January 2026. This offer may not be combined with other programmes or discounts.Further information is available by contacting team@sasssofia.com.Sofema Online states that the programme is intended to support organisations in developing structured, auditable, and integrated approaches to cyber and information security risk management within the EASA Part-IS framework.

