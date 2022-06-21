Occupational Therapy Market to Exceed US$ 6,716.82 Million by 2029: Industry Share, Size, Trends and 2029 Insights
Data Bridge Market Research latest research report, titled "Occupational Therapy Market" offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, size, share, demand, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global Occupational Therapy Market reached a value of US$ 4,410 Million in 2021. Looking forward, Data Bridge Market Research expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6,716.82 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2029.
Report Scope and Market Segmentation:
Forecast Period: 2022 to 2029
Base Year: 2021
Historic Years: 2020 (Customizable to 2019 - 2014)
Quantitative Units: Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD
Segments Covered: Product (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Disease (Mental Disorders, Physical Disorders), Application (Psychological Disorders, Hospital, Others)
Countries Covered: U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
Market Players Covered: WebPT (US), Premise Health. (US), Net Health (US), CLINICIENT (US), Optima Health Care, Inc. (US), ClinicSource (US), Bio Med International Pvt. Ltd (India), Divine Physiotherapy Equipments (India), Ideal Surgical Company. (India), Alliance Therapy Services (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Midmark Corporation (US), STERIS (US), Abbott (US), A-dec Inc. (US), and Cantel Medical (US).
Market Opportunities:
The increase in public-private funding for targeted research initiatives
Growing knowledge
The rising prevalence of disability owing to internal or external factors
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation by product, service type and operational area.
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape for Occupational Therapy Market
Strategies of major players and product offerings
Market Definition
Occupational therapy is a type of medical treatment that involves the patient participating in daily tasks that are beneficial to them. Occupational therapy is assessing and intervening to help people develop or sustain meaningful activities in their lives, whether they are individuals, groups, or communities. Occupational therapy is for patients who are injured, ill, or disabled. The primary goal of occupational therapy is to help people develop, heal, and improve their condition.
Occupational Therapy Market Dynamics
Drivers
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the occupational therapy market in the forecast period are as follows:
Rise in the elderly population
Globally, the geriatric population is rapidly expanding, according to the Population Reference Bureau. Globally, the fast growing geriatric population has resulted in a significant increase in the incidence of chronic diseases will further accelerate the growth of the market.
Growing research activities
Increased public-private funding for specific research projects is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.
Increase in the healthcare expenditure
Healthcare spending per person in the world had increased is further contributing the market growth.
Opportunities
In addition, the technological advances is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the occupational therapy market in the coming years.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, the absence of skilled personnel is further projected to impede the growth of the occupational therapy market in the targeted period. However, the unbalanced reimbursement scenario for occupational therapy might further challenge the growth of the occupational therapy market in the near future.
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the occupational therapy market. Various countries' socioeconomic conditions around the world. The worldwide economy has been affected by an exponential increase in COVID-19 instances. During the surge of COVID-19 instances, which resulted in job loss. Since a result, the occupational therapy market suffered a drop as workers and employees were not on the job. However, in the post-COVID scenario, occupational therapy market is projected to be significantly impacted.
Research Methodology: Global Occupational Therapy Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
TOC for the Occupational Therapy Market Research Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Occupational Therapy Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Key questions answered
How feasible is Occupational Therapy market for long-term investment?
What are influencing factors driving the demand for Occupational Therapy near future?
What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Occupational Therapy market growth?
What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
