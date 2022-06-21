Brewer’s Yeast Market to Record an Impressive Growth Rate USD 6.74 billion by 2028| Latest Trends and Global Analysis
Global Brewer’s Yeast Market By Cause, Patient Type, Treatment, Application, Size, Share & Leading Key PlayersPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global brewer’s yeast market will project a CAGR of 7.80% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry, increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages globally and increasing personal disposable income are the major factors attributable to the growth of brewer’s yeast market. Therefore, the market value, which was USD 3.7 billion in 2020, will rocket up to USD 6.74 billion by 2028.
Brewer’s yeast is used in the fermentation of beer. Apart from that it is widely used in a wide range of application. Brewer’s yeast is composed of one-celled fungus known as “saccharomyces cerevisiae”. It is bitter in taste and is rich in chromium, phosphorus, protein and vitamin B. Thus, brewer’s yeast is also utilized as a protein supplement in animal feed.
Rising personal disposable income, shifting tastes and preferences for and increasing adoption of western lifestyle are the major factors fostering the growth of brewer’s yeast market. Rising in the application of brewer’s yeast by additives industry is another important factor acting as market growth determinant. Increasing consumption of nutritional and dietary supplements globally coupled with rising awareness about the health benefits on consumption will further create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Growth and expansion of feed supplement industry will induce growth in the brewer’s yeast market value.
The countries covered in the brewer’s yeast market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of
South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).
North America spearheads the brewer’s yeast market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period. U.S.A has emerged to become the major contributor from this region owing to the high animal feed production in the country. Asia-Pacific is also set to project the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This means that the region will score the highest compound annual growth rate for the forecast period. This is because of the growth of animal feed industry particularly in China, Japan, and India, changing lifestyle and personal disposable income.
The major players covered in the brewer’s yeast market report are Nutreco, AB Mauri, LAFFORT, ERBER AG, Associated British Foods plc, Lesaffre, Leiber GmbH, Cargill, Incorporated, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Lallemand Inc., F.L. EMMERT, BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH, ADM, DSM, Oriental Yeast Co., ltd., Kothariyeast.in, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Bruchem, Inc., Scandinavian Formulas. and Synergy Flavors among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
