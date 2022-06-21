Submit Release
Gen Z copywriter doesn't let rejection stop her from building a multi-six-figure copywriting business

Lucy Bedewi, Founder of My Write Hand Woman

My Write Hand Woman Logo

Colorful photo of woman holding a cell phone

Lucy Bedewi, Founder of My Write Hand Woman

Twenty-three-year-old copywriter becomes an inspiration to other female entrepreneurs

I looked through a lot of copywriters and [Lucy] just had that *zing*...”
— Alisha - The Social Impact

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adversities did not stop this Gen Zer from going against the grain and creating a multi-six-figure copywriting business that helps entrepreneurs transform their businesses.

Lucy Bedewi built her copywriting business straight out of college. After a world-wide pandemic and SO much rejection from job opportunities, she took matters into her own hands. In two years, she scaled her business to a multi-6-figure business.

Lucy Bedewi is the founder of My Write Hand Woman and proudly celebrates what makes her non-traditional.

Her business is focused on personality-driven and authentically written copy that converts for women-run businesses. What does that mean? It means that her style of copy jumps through the hoops of formal composition and allows brands to speak on a level that is inviting and engaging.

Bedewi is the writer behind international corporations, fast-growth start-ups, world-famous bakeries, seven-figure coaches, and many creative entrepreneurs. She uses both the client’s brand voice and humor, so they stand out online, create a fun brand presence and scale much faster.

“I love that I get to work with the biggest names in the business while I travel and create my own experiences,” Lucy said. “It’s been a blessing.”

Since the pandemic the world has changed, the way we do business has changed, and Bedewi has carved her path in this new online global highway of business.

Bedewi is available for interviews.

www.instagram.com/mywritehandwoman

Veronica V. Sopher
Veronica V. Sopher, Visibility Strategist
+1 512-694-6853
veronica@veronicavsopher.com

