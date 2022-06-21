Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,253 in the last 365 days.

Sweden hosts international Holocaust remembrance conference

SWEDEN, June 21 - On 20–23 June, around 300 experts, researchers, diplomats and politicians from around the world are gathering in Stockholm to collaborate on Holocaust research and education. As President of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), Sweden is hosting the international Plenary Session with a focus on following through on the promises of the 2021 Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism.

“There are very few remaining Holocaust survivors who can share their experiences with us. We need international collaboration, dialogue and education for remembrance, and to counter the antisemitic and antidemocratic forces that are growing around the world,” says Minister for Culture Jeanette Gustafsdotter.

Sweden is President of the IHRA, an intergovernmental organisation comprising 35 Member Countries working together for Holocaust remembrance, research and education.

The primary focus of Sweden’s Presidency is to follow up on the commitments made by 60 delegations at the Malmö Forum and to strengthen the IHRA as an organisation.

Sweden is hosting the IHRA’s Plenary Session on 20–23 June in Stockholm, where around 300 experts, researchers and diplomats from IHRA Member Countries and affiliated organisations are gathering. They are following up on the commitments made at the Malmö Forum to ensure that they are kept, and to shore up continued engagement and international collaboration for Holocaust Remembrance.

You just read:

Sweden hosts international Holocaust remembrance conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.