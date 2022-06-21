Quick Response (QR) Code Label Market to Garner USD 2291.90 million Globally, by 2029 at 9.75% CAGR: DBMR
Quick Response (QR) Code Label Market Growing Demands and Business – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the quick response (QR) code label market will project a CAGR of 9.75% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and would reach an estimated value of USD 2291.90 million by the end of forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the global quick response (QR) code label market are rising demand for branding and advertising, asset management, online payments, security, and a variety of other personal uses.
The Following Manufacturers Are Covered In This Report: Holo Security Technologies., MPI Label Systems, Bizerba USA Inc., HERMA, Brady Worldwide, Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, Fastroll Labels (M) Sdn. Bhd., PPG Industries UK Ltd, Afinia Label, Avery Products Corporation., Consolidated Label Co, Coast Label Company, Advanced Labels NW, DATA LABEL, Hibiscus Plc, Label Logic, Packtica Sdn Bhd., CCL Industries. and LINTEC Corporation
QR code, which is an abbreviation for quick response code, is a type of matrix barcode that is a machine scan able image that can be read using a scanning machine because it contains a number of black dots and squares that provide information about the product on which it is placed.
One of the factors expected to support the growth of the global QR code labels market during the forecast period is the increasing use of QR code labels in verticals such as asset management, branding and advertisement, security, online payments, and various other personal uses. Another factor that is expected to support the growth of the global QR code labels market in the coming years is the ability to securely store vital information.
The ability of QR code labels to store a large amount of data is also a key growth driver for the global QR code labels market. Another factor driving the growth of the global QR code labels market during the forecast period is the versatility of QR codes, which allow users to scan the code from any direction. Furthermore, their application for employee authentication supports the global QR code labels market to grow exponentially in coming years.
However, consumers who do not have a smartphone will act as a restraining factor for the growth of the QR code labels market during the forecast period. Rise in fraudulent activities such as hacking, phishing and others will act as a challenge to the market growth.
Global Quick Response (QR) Code Label Market Scope and Market Size
Quick response (QR) label market is segmented on the basis of label type, material type, printing technologies and end-use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of label type, quick response (QR) code label market is segmented into sleeve labels, glue-applied labels, pressure-sensitive labels and other labels.
Based on material type, quick response code (QR) label market is segmented into paper, plastic, polyethylene terephthalate, poly vinyl chloride and vinyl.
Based on printing technology, quick response (QR) code label market is segmented into flexographic, digital printing, offset lithography, gravure printing and other printing technologies.
Quick response (QR) code label market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple end-uses. The end-use segment for quick response code label market includes food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, automotive, homecare & toiletries, chemicals, industrial and others.
