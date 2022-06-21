Submit Release
RE: Update: Rutland Barracks / Missing Person LOCATED

UPDATE #2

At approximately 0730 hours, Ester Berman was located in Albany, NY by a citizen who had seen the Missing Person Bulletin.  She was found safe and sound.  The Albany Police Department was notified and they made contact with her.  Ester's family has been notified.  Vermont State Police thanks the public for their assistance in this matter.

 

Sgt. Blake Cushing

VSP-Rutland Barracks

 

Sent: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 1:57 AM
Subject: Update: Rutland Barracks / Missing Person

 

Update No. 1: Missing Person 22B4003275

CASE#: 22B4003275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mazzola

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/2022 at approximately 2008 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Benson, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

 

PERSON OF INTEREST: Esther Berman                             

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, VT

 

 

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a missing person incident in the area of Pleasant Street in the town of Benson, VT. Through investigation, it was determined the missing person is Esther Berman, 74, from Benson, VT.

 

Berman left a residence in Benson at approximately 0800 hours on June 20, 2022, and has not returned home. Berman was last seen operating a 2014 Nissan Sentra bearing Vermont registration HHX117. Troopers have been unable to locate the individual at this time. The incident is not considered suspicious at this time. The State Police encourage people to use this news release and the attached picture to assist in the finding of Ms. Berman. If anyone has helpful information about Ms. Esther’s whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802- 773 – 9101, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt  05701

Cell #(802) 585-8752

Office # (802) 773-9101

 

 

