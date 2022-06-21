COLOP Stamps out Bacteria Thanks to Continued Partnership with Microban International
EINPresswire.com/ -- COLOP, an independent manufacturer of stamps and marking devices, is celebrating a decade of incorporating Microban® antimicrobial technology into the handle, cap and index window of its Classic Line, Printer Line, Pocket and Children's stamps. These products are perfect for use in high-traffic environments, such as schools, healthcare facilities, offices and airports.
Growing consumer demand for smarter products that are protected against bacterial growth spurred COLOP into creating an entirely new kind of stamp more than 10 years ago. The proven antimicrobial formulation from Microban is integrated into products at the stage of manufacture, and lasts for the stamp's expected lifetime. Together with routine cleaning, this technology works continuously to prevent degrading bacterial growth on the surface of the stamp by up to 99.99 %, delivering added peace of mind.
Chris Deighton, Director at COLOP, said: “We are constantly looking for new ways to improve our products and give our clients that little extra. Adding antimicrobial technology to our product range felt like an obvious choice, as it gives us a competitive edge and provides our customers with much-needed reassurance. We are proud to have been partnering with Microban for the past decade, and we look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”
For more information on COLOP’s partnership with Microban International, visit: www.microban.com/colop.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
