Left Lane Closure on I-70 Westbound from Exit 10 to Exit 5 beginning June 20

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be a left lane closure on I-70 Westbound from Exit 10 (Cabela Drive) to Exit 5 (Elm Grove/Triadelphia). This

closure will take place from 8:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M. Monday, June 20th, through Friday, June 24th. This closure will occur in order to remove temporary barriers along I-70.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.



​