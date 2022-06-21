Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market By Cause, Patient Type, Treatment, Application, Size, Share & Leading Key Players
Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market By Cause, Patient Type, Treatment, Application, Size, Share and Leading Key PlayersNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market is growing with factors such as the increased prevalence of organ transplantation, rise in surgical procedures, rise in recipient population and product launches. However, the factors that are expected to restrain the market are the rise in the cost of the transplantation procedure, lack of awareness about organ transplantation and the risks included while the patient receives the transplanted organ.
Global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 3,894.40 million by 2029 from USD 2,781.83 million in 2021. The rising prevalence of organ transplantation and increased use of immunosuppressant are likely to be the major drivers which propel the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Global Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research, the region which is dominating the global prophylaxis of organ rejection is North America. Astellas Pharma Inc. is dominating in North America, with a market share of 49.07%, since its major product prograf and advagraf (tacrolimus) are being used by transplant patients for organ rejection in North America.
In July 2021, Astellas Pharma Inc. had received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for prograf. Prograf is the drug which is being used to avoid rejection of new lung transplant. The approval received resulted in recommendation of prograf for use in liver, kidney and heart transplants to adult and paediatric patients
Now the question is which other regions is Astellas Pharma Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in North America. North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market and the market leaders targeting the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, to be their next pocket revenue for 2022.
Global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Astellas Pharma Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. These are the top dominating companies in prophylaxis of organ rejection market and are launching more new drugs for organ rejection in the market. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market.
The term prophylaxis means treatment given or action taken to prevent disease. The prophylaxis of organ rejection, refers to the prevention of organ rejection by use of medicines. The patients who undergo transplantation, must be maintained on an immunosuppression regimen for rejection prophylaxis to help ensure graft survival. The transplant rejection is a process, in which a transplant recipient’s immunity the current rejection prophylaxis implements use of calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, antimetabolite agents, and corticosteroids. The treatment agents improve the short term consequences of the organ transplantation, but certain improvements. The recipient patients, who have undergone solid organ transplantation, should take anti-rejection medicines. This is because the immunity system would destroy the transplanted organ.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Ossium Health, Inc.
Alphamab Oncology
Altavant Sciences, Inc.
Hansa Biopharma.
Concord Biotech
Panacea Biote
SEBELA PHARMACEUTICALS
Accord-UK Ltd.
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Novartis AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Ltd.
Viatris Inc.
Strides Pharma Science Limited.
Glenmar
Pfizer Inc.
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
AbbVie Inc
Apotex Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical U.S.A Inc.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.
Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Novitium Pharma.
ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co., LTD.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
CSL Behring
In December 2021, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, had received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for orencia (abatacept). Orencia (abatacept) is combined with a calcineurin inhibitor and methotrexate for the prevention of acute graft versus host disease (agvhd) in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The approval received would make orencia (abatacept), become an important treatment option for prevention of liver rejection. The orencia (abatacept), would be able to fulfil the unmet medical need for organ rejection
In September 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, had received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for BK virus quantitative test on cobas 6800/8800 Systems. The BK virus quantitative test, is used to provide optimum care for transplant patients. The approval received would improve the treatment plan for patients, undergoing organ transplantation. BK virus quantitative test can simultaneously monitor and improve care for transplant patients who are at risk for these common infections
Global prophylaxis of organ rejection market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented on the basis of countries, which are U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Ireland, Belgium, Netherland, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel and Rest Of Middle East And Africa. All country-based analysis of global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is further analyzed based on further segmentation.
The global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is categorized into seven segments: cause, treatment, route of administration, organ, patient type, end user and distribution channel. On the basis of cause, the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into epidemiologic exposure, antibacterial prophylaxis, prophylaxis against other pathogens and others. The epidemiologic exposures are further sub-segmented into hospital exposure and community exposure. The anti-bacterial prophylaxis is further sub-segmented into perioperative antibacterial prophylaxis and post-transplant prophylaxis. In 2022, the epidemiologic exposure segment is expected to dominate the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market due to availability of direct information and presence of pathogens related to prophylaxis of organ rejection in the U.S.
Global Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market Scope and Market Size
Global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is categorized into seven segments cause, treatment, route of administration, organ, patient type, end user and distribution channel.
On the basis of cause, the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into epidemiologic exposure, antibacterial prophylaxis, prophylaxis against other pathogens and others. In 2022, the epidemiologic exposure segment is expected to dominate the Global prophylaxis of organ rejection market due to availability of direct information and presence of pathogens related to prophylaxis of organ rejection in the U.S.
On the basis of treatment, the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into outpatient immunosuppressant, inpatient immunosuppressantand others. In 2022, the outpatient immunosuppressant segment is expected to dominate the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market, since it can achieve the sustained and specific immune response against damaged cells and availability of cyclosporine in the U.S. and Canada.
On the basis of route of administration, the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into oraland intravenous. In 2022, the oral segment is expected to dominate the Global prophylaxis of organ rejection due to increased availability and intake of oral tablets and capsules.
On the basis of organ, the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lung and others. In 2022, the kidneysegment is expected to dominate the global prophylaxis of organ rejection due to increased incidence of kidney failure and presence of reimbursement policies such as Medicare, for the recipient’s insurance.
On the basis of patient type, the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into pediatric and adults. In 2022, the adults segment is expected to dominate the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market, due to increased prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic conditions of the adult patients, weak immune system in adults and waiting list of adult recipients more than the waiting list of children and women.
On the basis of end user, the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare and others. In 2022, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market due to rise in medical care and collaboration with other hospitals in global for delivery of the donor organs to the recipient patients are predicted to dominate the market.
On the basis of distribution channel, the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into direct tenders, pharmacystores and others. In 2022, the direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the global prophylaxis of organ rejection market due to surge in demand of outpatient immunosuppressant by pharmaceutical companies and guaranteed payment, are predicted to dominate the market.
Global Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market Country Level Analysis
Global prophylaxis of organ rejection market is categorized into seven segments cause, treatment, route of administration, organ, patient type, end user and distribution channel .
The countries covered in the prophylaxis of organ rejection market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Lithuania, rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific(APAC) Brazil, Argentina, Peru, rest of South America in South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait and rest of Middle East and Africa in Middle East and Africa (MEA).
In 2022, the U.S. is dominating due to the presence of the largest consumer market with high GDP, due to the presence of major market players and increased technological advancement in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
U.S. is dominating the global prophylaxis of organ rejection in the global region due to presence of FDA approved medicines, presence of health remuneration policies, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in elderly population. The epidemiologic exposure segment is dominating the U.S., due to availability of direct information and understanding about the epidemiologic exposures and the net state of immune suppression, in the recipient patients in the U.S. Whereas, Germany is dominating the global prophylaxis of organ rejection in the Europe region due to presence of untapped opportunities in Germany for organ transplantation The epidemiologic exposure segment is expected to dominate the market since it can estimate the frequency of the organ rejection. Additionally, Japan is dominating the global prophylaxis of organ rejection in the Asia Pacific region due to favourable reimbursement scenario in Japan. The epidemiologic exposure segment is expected to dominate the market due to improvement in healthcare architecture in Japan and collaborations between healthcare organizations and market players to find associations, suggesting the potential cause of weak immune system responsible for organ rejection.
