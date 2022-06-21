ABA Canada Inc., A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, Closes In On Recruiting High Level Executives From The NBA

Valiant Eagle (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

Based on the positions being filled, we will then pursue several strategic alliances which will position us in front of millions of viewers and generate tremendous revenue” — Xavier Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Basketball Association Canada Inc., a Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, is pleased to announce that it is close to securing High Level Executives from the NBA and other sports teams for the purpose of running this Canadian League.

Specifically, we are extremely excited to announce the roles of General Manager and Vice President are in late stage negotiations to be filled. Duties of the Vice President will include, but are not limited to, owner relations, team contract negotiations and recruitment.

The General Manager will supervise the operations of the coaching staff, which includes the power to hire and fire coaches and coaching assistants.

With ABA Canada projected to be outrageously successful, it is anticipated to employ more than 100 employees. This will include another major role that will need to filled, League Commissioner, necessary since ABA Canada has a goal of being the preeminent professional basketball league in the country.

Additionally, we are finalizing terms for reservations for our initial three markets in Canada. This means teams will be able to play in 2023.

On another note, initial designs for Hollywood and Beverly Hills Uniforms have been submitted for our two American Basketball Association teams in California.

Xavier Mitchell, Director of ABA Canada, states, “Based on the positions being filled, we will then pursue several strategic alliances which will position us in front of millions of viewers and generate tremendous revenue.”

Updates will be forthcoming

About ABA Canada

ABA Canada was launched to bring a viable and sustainable Professional Basketball League to Canada. Basketball, the fastest growing sport in the world, has grown exponentially in Ontario and in all of Canada. With the arrival of the Toronto Raptors NBA team in 1995 and the spectacular NBA Championship win, the interest in basketball in Canada has skyrocketed.

ABA Canada will develop a league made up of a select number of teams in strategic locations. The League will use the best incentives and initiatives including, but not limited to media and sponsorship, to help make the League successful. The League will promote the game of basketball throughout Canada.

