Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA) Announces New Partnership with Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Surgery
What makes this alliance strong is that ARSA and MBAS share the common vision of providing the highest quality patient-centric care.”TINTON FALLS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (“ARSA”) welcomes Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Surgery (“MBAS”) to its national consortium. With the addition of MBAS, ARSA adds a key partner in the Midwest Region and expands its footprint into a new state, Ohio.
MBAS is at the forefront of breast reconstruction and performs more than 200 DIEP flaps a year. The physicians are highly knowledgeable on the current innovative breast reconstruction techniques including SIEA flap, GAP flap, TUG flap, PAP flap and autologous fat grafting.
“The physicians of Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Surgery are excited to join our colleagues at Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA),” said Dr. Ergun Kocak, co-founder of Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Surgery. “This thoughtful integration of reconstructive and plastic practices will raise the bar of quality even higher by disseminating best practices across the reconstructive ecosystem.”
“What makes this alliance strong is that ARSA and MBAS share the common vision of providing the highest quality patient-centric care,” explained Andrew Elkwood, MD, CEO of ARSA. “We share a mindset that seeks to improve patient care, both in the clinic and in surgery, and to maximize back-office efficiency. ARSA’s mission is to be the nation’s premier alliance of independent reconstructive surgery practices.”
Headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, ARSA is partnering with leading reconstructive and plastic surgeons who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in best-in-class practice infrastructure and facilitate future growth. As part of this alliance, ARSA practice members will continue to deliver excellent patient care and further enhance clinical quality through collaboration with their new colleagues and ARSA’s management resources. Joining ARSA will offer members greater economies of scale, enhanced clinical interaction, and an overall competitive advantage.
MBAS has plastic surgery practices in Springfield and Columbus, Ohio, which provides a broad territory for patients seeking care. The MBAS reach extends to surrounding states which includes Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
ARSA is bringing together national leaders in plastic and reconstructive care. This network has the common goal of improving life through surgery and science. The ARSA leadership team is led by Dr. Andrew Elkwood, CEO, and practicing reconstructive surgeon.
MBAS was represented by Westcove Partners, a leading healthcare-focused investment bank that specializes in advising its clients through mergers and acquisitions, debt, and equity financing, as well as other complex corporate finance transactions.
About Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance
ARSA is an alliance of likeminded practitioners with the highest clinical standards and shared resources that offer economies of scale. Our plastic and reconstructive and surgeons benefit from an adaptive business environment with infrastructure, marketing, and the level of excellence which enables them to concentrate on the business of providing extraordinary clinical services. They are empowered to focus unencumbered – on doing their best work for what matters most...the patient.
