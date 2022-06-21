Orthopedic Surgical Robots Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2029
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Overview: Market Share, Growth Rate, Recent and Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Manufacturers by Top segmentsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive Orthopedic Surgical Robots market research report uncovers different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares, and possible sales volume of the company. Not to mention, in this competitive market place, market research report has a very central role to play by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. The market insights obtained through the finest Orthopedic Surgical Robots market report eases the understanding of the market landscape, related issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position specific brand brilliantly.
The trustworthy Orthopedic Surgical Robots business report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The data and information collected to produce this top-notch market report has been derived from the trusted sources such as company websites, white papers, journals, and mergers etc. This report includes basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2022 - 2029. All the parameters of an important Orthopedic Surgical Robots report can be explored to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.
Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.22 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.1% in 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-orthopedic-surgical-robots-market
Some of the major players operating in the orthopedic surgical robots market are
Intuitive Surgical (U.S.)
Stryker (U.S.)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Smith+Nephew (UK)
Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)
Asensus Surgical US Inc., (U.S.)
Corindus Inc., (U.S.)
Renishaw plc (UK)
Auris Health Inc., (U.S.)
Think Surgical Inc., (U.S.)
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)
CMR Surgical Ltd. (U.S.)
Preceyes BV (Netherlands)
Microsure (Netherlands)
Titan Medical Inc., (Canada)
Avateramedical Gmbh (Germany)
Medicaroid Corporation (Japan)
Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Definition
Orthopedic surgical robots are designed to aid orthopedic surgeons in performing medical procedures. Orthopedic sports may be conducted with greater precision and accuracy with the help of these robots. Orthopedic surgical robots can perform bone-related scientific activities that aren't readily visible. Orthopedic surgical robots are typically small in size and are operated scientifically by hospital therapy professionals.
Drivers
Growing Requirement Of Orthopaedic Surgical Robots
The growing usage of orthopedic surgical robots for utilization in orthopedic and other minimally invasive surgeries is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. The mounting pace of the aged and geriatric population prone to such diseases also bolsters the market's overall growth.
Additionally, the precisions and accuracy rendered by the surgical robotics while operating the crucial body parts such as spinal injury and neurological disorders surgeries are also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector is also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the surging awareness amongst patients and the physicians regarding the advantages associated with the robotics surgery owing to the popularity of precision and minimal invasive parameters also cushions the market's growth within the forecasted period.
Opportunities
Growing Funding and Other Advancements
Moreover, the imputing technological pace advancing in medical robotics or surgical robotics are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Surge in funding for medical robot research and increased government initiatives to support orthopedic surgeries by providing reimbursements and compensation will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.
Post Covid-19 Impact on Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market
The global impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the world's population and economy has been disastrous. Healthcare systems have been severely strained as a result of the pandemic. The orthopedic surgical robots market was largely industry impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The imposition of the lockdown and social distancing restrictions by the government to curb the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak which led to halt of various operations, supply chain disruptions, stifling business growth, technology event cancellations, suspensions of new developments and has affected the overall production and sales, limiting the industry's expansion. The pandemic has resulted in a temporary restriction on elective surgeries all over the world, resulting in the cancellation of elective procedures all over the world, having a negative impact on the global economy. To reduce the risk of transmission and conserve healthcare resources for COVID-19 patients, healthcare institutions and providers have been told to halt elective surgical operations and medical examinations.
Access Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-orthopedic-surgical-robots-market
Recent Developments
In January 2021, Stryker announced the acquisition of OrthoSensor, Inc., a privately held firm based in Dania Beach, Florida, created in 2007. OrthoSensor, Inc. is a pioneer in the digital progression of musculoskeletal care and complete joint replacement sensor technologies. Stryker's acquisition of OrthoSensor allows it to provide surgeons with comprehensive data-driven solutions that cover the continuum of care. Since 2011, OrthoSensor's market-leading VERASENSETM intraoperative sensor has been coupled with Stryker's Triathlon® Knee System to produce a unique knee balancing solution. This technology will increase the robotic workflow by providing a complete data-driven feedback mechanism, complementing Stryker's category-leading Mako SmartRoboticsTM.
In January 2021, TransEnterix's Intelligent Surgical Unit, which adds AI-based capabilities and enables machine vision capabilities to TransEnterix's Senhance robotic surgery system, has achieved CE Mark clearance.
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Scope
Component
Systems
Accessories and Instruments
Products
Mako surgical systems
ROBODOC Surgical Systems
NAVIO Surgical System
T-Solution One Surgical System
Others
End Use
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Application
Orthopedic Surgery
Neurosurgery
General Surgery
Gynecology Surgery
Urologic Surgery
Knee Surgery
Hip Surgery
Others
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The orthopedic surgical robots market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, products, end use and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the orthopedic surgical robots market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the orthopedic surgical robots market because of the region's high prevalence advanced healthcare infrastructure and aged population .
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence and the rising number of surgeries in this particular region.
Get Table of Content: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-orthopedic-surgical-robots-market
Table Of Contents: Orthopedic Surgical Robots market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Orthopedic Surgical Robots market, By Type
7 Orthopedic Surgical Robots market, By Product Type
8 Orthopedic Surgical Robots market, By Application
9 Orthopedic Surgical Robots market, By End User
10 Orthopedic Surgical Robots market, By Geography
11 Orthopedic Surgical Robots market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Related Reports
What are the market opportunities, market risks, and market overviews of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market?
Who are the distributors, traders, and merchants in Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market?
What is the analysis of sales, income, and prices of the leading manufacturers in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market?
What are the Orthopedic Surgical Robots market opportunities and threats faced by the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market vendors?
What are the main factors driving the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Industry?
What are the Top Players in Orthopedic Surgical Robots industry?
What is the analysis of sales, income, and prices by type, application of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots market?
What is regional sales, income, and price analysis for Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market?
Related Reports:
U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market, By Service Type (Vertical Integration, Horizontal Integration), Type (Acute Care, Primary Care, Long-term Health, Specialty Clinics, Home Care Services, Others), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Interventional Cardiology, Type 2 Diabetes, Hypercholesterolemia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Psoriasis, Orthopaedic, Plastic Surgery, Others), End User (Healthcare Facilities, Group Purchasing Organization, Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/us-integrated-delivery-network-market
Global Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market, By Product Type (Vaginal Pessary, Vaginal Mesh), Targeted Organs (Bladder, Vagina, Uterus, Small Bowel, Rectum), Treatment Type (Surgical, Non-surgical), Applications (Cystocele, Rectocele, Enterocele, Uterine Prolapse, Others), End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Others) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pelvic-organ-prolapse-repair-market
Global Uterine Fibroid Embolization Devices Market, By Technology (Surgical Techniques, Laparoscopic Techniques, Ablation Techniques, Embolization Techniques), Mode of Treatment (Invasive Treatment, Minimally Invasive Treatment, Non-Invasive Treatment) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-uterine-fibroid-embolization-devices-market
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here