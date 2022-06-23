Leadership4Life Program Awarded Grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are honored to share that the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has provided Military Warriors Support Foundation a grant for $20,000 to support our Leadership4Life Program.
The Leadership4Life program supports combat-wounded veterans in their transitional journey from military to civilian life. This program includes a life mapping plan, where participants discover the purpose of their life and create a plan to fulfill that purpose. This is accomplished through virtual and live training sessions and group experiences that focus on the responsibility and growth of each individual and the duty of community. Participants experience increased confidence, productivity, and more personal responsibility. This generous donation will directly support our veterans as they receive training sessions and individual growth opportunities in our 1- year program.
For the past 16 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 90 grants totaling more than $2 million to public safety organizations across the country that need critical lifesaving equipment and resources.
To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or donate directly, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.
ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for members of the military. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $67.5 million to hometown heroes in 49 states plus Puerto Rico and Canada.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you!
