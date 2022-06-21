Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,154 in the last 365 days.

Want to Reduce Your Cyber Liability Insurance Costs & Gaps? Get Tips on The Virtual CISO Podcast

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

If cyber liability insurance is important to your company—and it most likely is—be sure to listen in on this business-oriented legal conversation.”
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
HAMILTON, NJ, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every business leader knows that cybersecurity attacks and risks are escalating, driving a greater need for mitigating controls—including cyber liability insurance. But spiraling costs, tougher underwriting, higher deductibles and aggressive pushback on claims are all impacting the ability to secure adequate coverage. What can companies do to reduce their cyber liability insurance costs and risks?

Recent global events like the shift to remote working and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have intensified cyber attacks and made executives acutely aware of the critical risks their businesses face from hackers. But cyber liability insurance providers, battered by poor initial claims experience, are raising rates and pinching policies to limit their exposure.

To get an expert legal perspective on how to reduce your cyber liability insurance costs and optimize your coverage, Eric Jesse, Partner at Lowenstein Sandler LLP, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner John Verry hosts the show.

Topics discussed include:

• Why every company should have a knowledgeable attorney review their cyber liability insurance policy (if not their whole insurance policy umbrella)
• Strategies for reducing premiums by improving your cybersecurity
• How to maximize your company’s preparedness to negotiate a cyber liability claim
• Tips for working with your cyber liability insurance provider’s “breach counselor” in the event of an incident
• The personal liability business owners or directors might face in the event of a major cyber incident

If cyber liability insurance is important to your company—and it most likely is—be sure to listen in on this business-oriented legal conversation with John Verry and attorney Eric Jesse.

To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.

About Pivot Point Security

Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.

Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 (732) 456-5618
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Want to Reduce Your Cyber Liability Insurance Costs & Gaps? Get Tips on The Virtual CISO Podcast

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.