Want to Reduce Your Cyber Liability Insurance Costs & Gaps? Get Tips on The Virtual CISO Podcast

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
If cyber liability insurance is important to your company—and it most likely is—be sure to listen in on this business-oriented legal conversation.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every business leader knows that cybersecurity attacks and risks are escalating, driving a greater need for mitigating controls—including cyber liability insurance. But spiraling costs, tougher underwriting, higher deductibles and aggressive pushback on claims are all impacting the ability to secure adequate coverage. What can companies do to reduce their cyber liability insurance costs and risks?
Recent global events like the shift to remote working and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have intensified cyber attacks and made executives acutely aware of the critical risks their businesses face from hackers. But cyber liability insurance providers, battered by poor initial claims experience, are raising rates and pinching policies to limit their exposure.
To get an expert legal perspective on how to reduce your cyber liability insurance costs and optimize your coverage, Eric Jesse, Partner at Lowenstein Sandler LLP, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner John Verry hosts the show.
Topics discussed include:
• Why every company should have a knowledgeable attorney review their cyber liability insurance policy (if not their whole insurance policy umbrella)
• Strategies for reducing premiums by improving your cybersecurity
• How to maximize your company’s preparedness to negotiate a cyber liability claim
• Tips for working with your cyber liability insurance provider’s “breach counselor” in the event of an incident
• The personal liability business owners or directors might face in the event of a major cyber incident
