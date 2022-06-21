Visit of The Deputy Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia and Sultan of Perak, His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah Al-Maghfur-Lah, 21 to 24 June 2022

His Royal Highness Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah Al-Maghfur-Lah, the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia and Sultan of Perak, is visiting Singapore from 21 to 24 June 2022 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

His Royal Highness will have meetings with Prime Minister Lee, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong. His Royal Highness will also receive a briefing on the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 JUNE 2022