Gausium Exhibited Scrubber 50 Pro and Vacuum 40 Diffuser at German Hotel Congress & Hotel Expo 2022
RUST, GERMANY, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Tuesday and Wednesday, the German Hotel Congress & Hotel Expo 2022 was grandly held at Europa-Park in Rust, Germany. As a leading provider of autonomous cleaning and serving solutions, Gausium (alias “Gaussian Robotics”) introduced two of its flagship commercial floor cleaning robots to the hoteliers at the trade show.
Scrubber 50 Pro is an AI-powered robotic scrubber that has recently scooped two top-notch industry awards — European Cleaning and Hygiene Award 2022 and the Amsterdam Innovation Award 2022. The commercial floor cleaning robot is an ideal choice for cleaning large-area hotel lobby furnished with hard floors. The cleaning robot got lots of attention from the audience at the show for its groundbreaking Auto Spot Cleaning feature, under which the robot constantly scans the filth of the surrounding area and goes directly to clean where the wastes or stains are detected. This is enabled by its deep-learning-based navigation algorithms as well as advanced visual sensors consisting of an array of 3D depth cameras and an RGB camera. By cleaning where it is necessary, the robot realizes up to 4-time efficiency improvement and significant reduction of water and energy consumption.
Vacuum 40 Diffuser is a highly versatile autonomous floor cleaning solution customized for hotel facilities. It meets all kinds of floor cleaning requirements of hotels with its applicability to a multitude of floor types, including low and high pile carpeting, natural stones, hardwood, etc. The robot can recognize flooring materials and automatically switch to a suitable cleaning mode. On top of vacuuming, sweeping and dust mopping, the robot carries an add-on diffuser kit for aroma diffusion. This enables Vacuum 40 Diffuser to purify the air while performing floor cleaning. The audience really liked the additional function as well as the fresh scent that it brought to the air of the expo.
With a motto of “Digital, Innovative, Diverse”, the German Hotel Expo 2022 attracted around 550 industry experts and practitioners to share the latest innovations and insights in the hotel industry. As one of the most service-intensive sectors with high operating leverage, the hotel industry has experienced precipitous drop in demand, which tests the resilience and adaptation of the hoteliers. One remarkable industry trend is an increased awareness of robotics and digital solutions as resorts to successfully navigate through the COVID-19 crisis and sustain competitiveness. According to a 2020 survey on main business priorities of tourism and hospitality companies worldwide, 49% of the respondents confirmed that their priority was to use new technologies to better serve customers and/or suppliers.
In a world where cleaning and digitalization are gaining increasing importance, commercial cleaning robots are ready to pitch in to provide autonomous cleaning and digital solutions. The autonomous cleaning and serving solutions of Gausium boast cutting-edge robotics technologies including deep learning, cloud computing, IoT integration, etc. The Gausium autonomous cleaning and service robots can be seamlessly integrated with the digital system of smart buildings and boost the digital transformation of building services or facilities management.
About Gausium
Founded in 2013, Gausium (alias “Gaussian Robotics”) started as a solutions provider of SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) and integrated robotics software. Today, Gausium has become a leading solutions provider of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning robot portfolio. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software.
Wilson Dong
Gausium
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other