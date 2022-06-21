Citywide NAT Programme has ended. Those untested must take a self-paid test by 15:00 today. Overdue untested ones will be assigned a Yellow Code

MACAU, June 21 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that the latest Citywide NAT Programme started at 12:00 on June 19 and ended at 12:00 on June 21. 677,586 samples were collected in total and among which, 542,692 negative results are out already; Besides, as of 12:00 today, twenty-one preliminary positive cases in the 10-in-1 mixed samples are detected.

The Centre stated that the latest Citywide NAT Programme ended at 12:00 today. All temporary inspection stations are alerady closed, and only the 7 community inspection stations are still operating. Untested citizens must take the test at their own expense. The booking link is https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/; If there are still citizens remain untested after 15:00 today, they will be assigned a Yellow Health Code. In order to achieve Green Code again, they must take a nucleic acid test and have a negative test result. Therefore, the Centre once again appeal to the untested citizens to make an appointment for nucleic acid testing before the above specified time as soon as possible.

The Centre emphasised that, according to related regulations, citizens with a Yellow Health Code might be rejected to enter public venues, and they cannot take public transportation nor leave Macao. They will also be taken by the police to a designated venue to take the test; the individuals concerned will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test results show negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.