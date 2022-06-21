Rutland Barracks / Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003276

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 20, 2022, at approximately 1903 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Javon Diaz

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 20, 2022, at approximately 1903 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified that an inmate currently held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility had an extraditable warrant out of the State of Massachusetts. Troopers confirmed this information and Diaz was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Fugitive From Justice. Diaz was subsequently held in Marble Valley Correctional Facility due to lack of $250,000 bail.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $250,000

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/21/2022 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.