Rutland Barracks / Fugitive from Justice
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003276
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 20, 2022, at approximately 1903 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Javon Diaz
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 20, 2022, at approximately 1903 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified that an inmate currently held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility had an extraditable warrant out of the State of Massachusetts. Troopers confirmed this information and Diaz was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Fugitive From Justice. Diaz was subsequently held in Marble Valley Correctional Facility due to lack of $250,000 bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $250,000
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/21/2022 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.