Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,838 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4003276

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 20, 2022, at approximately 1903 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Javon Diaz

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 20, 2022, at approximately 1903 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified that an inmate currently held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility had an extraditable warrant out of the State of Massachusetts. Troopers confirmed this information and Diaz was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Fugitive From Justice. Diaz was subsequently held in Marble Valley Correctional Facility due to lack of $250,000 bail.  

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: $250,000

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/21/2022 at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Fugitive from Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.