Derby Barracks/Fire Investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A5003222
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch
STATION: Vermont State Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12:31 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: 86 Cemetery Rd, North Troy, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Fire investigation
Age: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a brush fire that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday June 08, 2025, in the town of North Troy.
The brush fire was reported by a passerby at about 12:31p.m. Members of the North Troy Fire Department responded to the scene, and extinguished the fire which had spread to the residence. While extinguishing the fire, John Richardson a member of the North Troy Fire Department suffered a heat related injury. Firefighter Richardson was transported to the hospital with injuries that were described as minor.
Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit were called to the scene. Initial evidence gathered at the scene does not indicate this is a suspicious event and it appears the fire spread from an unattended fire pit which was not properly extinguished.
State police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch
Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit
Vermont State Police
3294 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495
c: 802-878-7111 | David.hurwitch@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
