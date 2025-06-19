Derby Barracks/Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A5003222

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch

STATION: Vermont State Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12:31 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 86 Cemetery Rd, North Troy, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire investigation

Homeowner: Ryan Garrow

Age: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a brush fire that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday June 08, 2025, in the town of North Troy.

The brush fire was reported by a passerby at about 12:31p.m. Members of the North Troy Fire Department responded to the scene, and extinguished the fire which had spread to the residence. While extinguishing the fire, John Richardson a member of the North Troy Fire Department suffered a heat related injury. Firefighter Richardson was transported to the hospital with injuries that were described as minor.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit were called to the scene. Initial evidence gathered at the scene does not indicate this is a suspicious event and it appears the fire spread from an unattended fire pit which was not properly extinguished.

State police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch

Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit

Vermont State Police

3294 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495

c: 802-878-7111 | David.hurwitch@vermont.gov