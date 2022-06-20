Senate Resolution 316 Printer's Number 1792

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1792

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

316

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KANE, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KEARNEY,

CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, COLLETT, MARTIN, FONTANA, BREWSTER,

YUDICHAK AND COSTA, JUNE 20, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 20, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of July 25 through 29, 2022, as

"Construction Opioid Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Opioids are deadly and are responsible for claiming

approximately 500,000 American lives between 1999 and 2019; and

WHEREAS, Last year alone, drug overdose deaths in the United

States reached its highest point ever recorded with more than

100,000 deaths over 12 months; and

WHEREAS, Drug overdose deaths have increased nearly 50% since

the start of the COVID-19 pandemic; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians are still recovering from the COVID-

19 pandemic, but now is not the time to forget about the opioid

epidemic; and

WHEREAS, The Governor declared the epidemic of heroin and

opioid addiction to be a Statewide disaster emergency; and

WHEREAS, The construction industry, which involves physically

demanding labor and employs an aging workforce, has been

particularly vulnerable to the opioid epidemic; and

