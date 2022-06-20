Submit Release
News Search

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,789 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 316 Printer's Number 1792

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1792

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

316

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KANE, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KEARNEY,

CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, COLLETT, MARTIN, FONTANA, BREWSTER,

YUDICHAK AND COSTA, JUNE 20, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 20, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of July 25 through 29, 2022, as

"Construction Opioid Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Opioids are deadly and are responsible for claiming

approximately 500,000 American lives between 1999 and 2019; and

WHEREAS, Last year alone, drug overdose deaths in the United

States reached its highest point ever recorded with more than

100,000 deaths over 12 months; and

WHEREAS, Drug overdose deaths have increased nearly 50% since

the start of the COVID-19 pandemic; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians are still recovering from the COVID-

19 pandemic, but now is not the time to forget about the opioid

epidemic; and

WHEREAS, The Governor declared the epidemic of heroin and

opioid addiction to be a Statewide disaster emergency; and

WHEREAS, The construction industry, which involves physically

demanding labor and employs an aging workforce, has been

particularly vulnerable to the opioid epidemic; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 316 Printer's Number 1792

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.