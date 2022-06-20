Senate Resolution 316 Printer's Number 1792
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
316
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY KANE, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, KEARNEY,
CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, COLLETT, MARTIN, FONTANA, BREWSTER,
YUDICHAK AND COSTA, JUNE 20, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 20, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of July 25 through 29, 2022, as
"Construction Opioid Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Opioids are deadly and are responsible for claiming
approximately 500,000 American lives between 1999 and 2019; and
WHEREAS, Last year alone, drug overdose deaths in the United
States reached its highest point ever recorded with more than
100,000 deaths over 12 months; and
WHEREAS, Drug overdose deaths have increased nearly 50% since
the start of the COVID-19 pandemic; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians are still recovering from the COVID-
19 pandemic, but now is not the time to forget about the opioid
epidemic; and
WHEREAS, The Governor declared the epidemic of heroin and
opioid addiction to be a Statewide disaster emergency; and
WHEREAS, The construction industry, which involves physically
demanding labor and employs an aging workforce, has been
particularly vulnerable to the opioid epidemic; and
