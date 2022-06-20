Submit Release
Senate Resolution 317 Printer's Number 1793

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1793

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

317

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER,

MARTIN, J. WARD, SCHWANK, BAKER, YUDICHAK, BROWNE AND COSTA,

JUNE 20, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 20, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating August 31, 2022, as "Overdose Awareness Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Drug addiction is a chronic disease characterized by

compulsive or difficult-to-control drug use despite harmful

consequences; and

WHEREAS, Drug addiction is seen by both the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization

as a fast-growing epidemic that can all too easily lead to

overdose and death; and

WHEREAS, In 2020, 91,799 individuals died from drug overdoses

in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention; and

WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania alone, in 2020, 5,075 people died

from drug overdoses, according to the Department of Health; and

WHEREAS, For every drug overdose that results in death there

are many more nonfatal overdoses, each taking an emotional and

economic toll on the individual, their family and the community

