Senate Bill 569 Printer's Number 1794
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - necessities and for rest periods as are reasonably necessary.
(8) (5) The employee under interrogation may not be
offered promises of reward or threatened in connection with
the investigation.
(9) (6) The complete interrogation shall be recorded
WITH AUDIO, including recess periods. A copy of the record
shall be made available to the employee or the employee's
counsel or representative, upon request, without cost.
(10) (7) The employee under interrogation shall have the
right to be represented by counsel or other representative as
provided by existing Federal and State law.
(11) (8) No employee may be compelled to submit to a
polygraph examination. No disciplinary action or other
recrimination may be taken against an employee for refusing
to submit to a polygraph examination. No testimony or
evidence shall be admissible at a subsequent hearing, trial
or proceeding, judicial or administrative, to the effect that
the employee refused to take a polygraph examination.
(12) (9) No employee may be subjected to or threatened
with adverse employment action as a result of the exercise of
the rights afforded to employees under this act.
(13) (10) No employees may be required to disclose
greater information as to property, income, assets, source of
income, debts or personal or domestic expenditures, including
those of any member of the employee's family or household,
than the principal elected officials of the department are
required to disclose, unless the nature of the investigation
necessitates the disclosure of the information and the
information is obtained under proper legal procedures.
Section 5. Civil suits by correctional officers.
20210SB0569PN1794 - 5 -
