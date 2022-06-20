Senate Bill 569 Printer's Number 1794

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - necessities and for rest periods as are reasonably necessary.

(8) (5) The employee under interrogation may not be

offered promises of reward or threatened in connection with

the investigation.

(9) (6) The complete interrogation shall be recorded

WITH AUDIO, including recess periods. A copy of the record

shall be made available to the employee or the employee's

counsel or representative, upon request, without cost.

(10) (7) The employee under interrogation shall have the

right to be represented by counsel or other representative as

provided by existing Federal and State law.

(11) (8) No employee may be compelled to submit to a

polygraph examination. No disciplinary action or other

recrimination may be taken against an employee for refusing

to submit to a polygraph examination. No testimony or

evidence shall be admissible at a subsequent hearing, trial

or proceeding, judicial or administrative, to the effect that

the employee refused to take a polygraph examination.

(12) (9) No employee may be subjected to or threatened

with adverse employment action as a result of the exercise of

the rights afforded to employees under this act.

(13) (10) No employees may be required to disclose

greater information as to property, income, assets, source of

income, debts or personal or domestic expenditures, including

those of any member of the employee's family or household,

than the principal elected officials of the department are

required to disclose, unless the nature of the investigation

necessitates the disclosure of the information and the

information is obtained under proper legal procedures.

Section 5. Civil suits by correctional officers.

20210SB0569PN1794 - 5 -

