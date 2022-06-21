Summer is Sizzling with Dr. Gloria Pope Going National

Dr. Pope is Coming to ATL & Detroit HERO was released March 11, 2022. Black Girl Everything, LLC

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Girl Everything, LLC is kicking off its National Pop-up Shop and Book Tour at The Vibrary in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 6 pm to 8 pm. Dr. Gloria Pope will be hosting a book signing and short reading of her latest book, HERO: Memoirs of Infertility. The book is a collective of infertility experiences in different relationship dynamics within the black and brown community. Dr. Pope shares her journey with her wife and In Virto Fertilization, also known as IVF treatments. On July 23, 2022, BGE will be hosting their next Book and Pop-Up Tour at the Shops on Top in Detroit, MI starting from 3 pm to 7 pm. Fashion Designer, Yele Stitches of Yele African Fashion in Luxury Fashion will be the Spotlight Vendor for Detriot, MI. Detriot pop-up featured vendors include Bling Jewels @blingjewels, Sugar Water Babies Radio @swbradio, Vanessa Moore @vanessa_blacklove_moore, Jakayla Marie @jakaylamarie_accessories, Waisted Beadz @waistedbeadz, and Sassy Fashion Corner @sassyfashioncorner.

Dr. Gloria Pope’s for-profit organization will be hosting a Summer Brunch Pop-up event on Saturday, August 6th at The Garden in Mount Vernon, NY. A time to enjoy good food, music, and drinks while networking with other business owners. For more information on purchasing a ticket for the Summer Brunch Pop-up, click here to grab one. There are still vendor spots available, click here to secure a spot. To obtain media credentials for the events, fill out the form.

Outside of being a Self-published Author, Dr. Gloria Pope is the Founder of Black Girl Everything, LLC. The for-profit organization is an entrepreneurship catalyst that encourages, impacts, and gives tools to women business owners of the black and brown community. They facilitate workshops, mini expos, and pop-up events that help their members expand their businesses. BGE will be launching its inaugural magazine on June 25, 2022, to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the organization. This Mount Vernon, NY Native was recently named Schneps Media's Power Women of the Bronx 2022 Honoree for her work in the community and education. In October 2022, Dr. Pope will launch her non-profit called The Daisy Dream Project Inc. and hold the position of Executive Director. The Daisy Dream Project Inc.'s focus is the growth and prosperity of the black and brown community. Dr. Pope seeks to launch a Sensory Gym that will offer a safe space for children with disabilities and their families to gain access to therapy closer to home. Workshops and partnerships to present better resources and tools for parents and family members of children with disabilities. Scholarships will also be available to assist families to cover the costs. Internship and youth programs will be available for high school and college students that seek to work in the mental health field.

Black Girl Everything Mini Expo