FAQ's & Answers for OSHA's for Confined Space Entry Standards

Expert Trainer Provides Answers to Seven Most Common Questions

Based on the high volume of emails and calls I receive about the OSHA Confined Space Entry standards, it is safe to say they are among the most misunderstood of all the OSHA standards.”
— Curtis Chambers, President - OSHA Training Services Inc.
ARLINGTON, TX, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The confined space training experts at OSHA Training Services Inc. just released a free resource for individuals having questions about the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) confined space entry standards. The company published a Confined Space Entry - Frequently Asked Questions section on their website.

"Based on the high volume of emails and calls I receive from business owners, safety managers, employees, attorneys, and other interested individuals about the OSHA Confined Space Entry standards, it is safe to say they are among the most misunderstood of all the OSHA standards", says Curtis Chambers, President of OSHA Training Services Inc. So, we put together a free resource titled "Confined Space Entry - Frequently Asked Questions and Answers" on one of our websites."

On this website, readers can get detailed answers to the following seven questions:

* What is a Confined Space?
* Does OSHA Require a Permit to Enter Into All Types of Confined Spaces?
* What Makes a Confined Space a Permit-Required Confined Space?
* How Do You Obtain a Permit From OSHA to Enter a Permit-required Confined Space?
* Does OSHA Require Only Those Employees Who Enter Into a Confined Space Be Trained?
* Can A Person Acting as Entry Supervisor for Confined Space Entry Operations Also Perform The Duties of an Entrant or Attendant, or Are They Restricted to Acting Only as Entry Supervisor?
* Does OSHA Require Employees Involved in Confined Space Entry Operations Be Provided With Refresher Training Every Year?"

In addition to this free resource, OSHA Training Services offers many training resources to help employers comply with the OSHA confined space entry training requirements.

You just read:

