Clearday Presents Legislative Initiatives to Improve Veterans and Others Challenged with Cognitive Disorders

Clearday (OTCQX:CLRD)SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearday (OTCQX:CLRD) is pleased to announce that on June 16 its CEO, its General Counsel and its Director of Education met with Congressional members and staff to discuss two Clearday legislative initiatives expected to significantly improve the care of our Nation’s veterans and others facing cognitive challenges, support their families and substantially reduce costs: “The Innovative Cognitive Care for Veterans Act of 2022” and the “Cognitive Care Training Program Act”. The compelling need for the U.S. Government to do more for the cognitive care of veterans and others are supported by numerous facts, including that:
• The Department of Veterans Affairs projects the number of veterans with Alzheimer’s dementia and other cognitive impairments will increase by 28.9 percent between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2033.
• The annual expenditures of the Department of Veterans Affairs for long-term care is growing rapidly and is estimated by a 2020 Government Accountability Office report to increase to $14,300,000,000 by 2037.
• The Department of Veterans Affairs, like many providing long-term care services to veterans and others, faces both a current and incoming workforce shortage.
• The Department of Veterans Affairs faces additional challenges to provide cognitive care to more than an estimated 2,800,000 veterans who live in rural areas.
The Innovative Cognitive Care for Veterans Act of 2022 creates a pilot program for the Department of Veterans Affairs to enter into agreements to furnish telehealth and other innovative services, such as Clearday at Home, that slow the development of cognitive disorders. Providers would be eligible companies providing cognitive care that, like Clearday, have (1) demonstrated experience in providing cognitive care and address behavioral and temperament issues, including through interactive engagement and stimulation solutions; and (2) can provide these services to veterans at their residences.
James Walesa, CEO of Clearday remarked, “Every 57 seconds a new case of dementia is diagnosed. The United States, the greatest country in the world, does not provide enough support to the almost 24 million Americans suffering with cognitive disorders, a number that is likely to increase. We are proud to support the VA so that they may provide lower cost and better solutions to those facing cognitive challenges. Clearday has solutions that face the facts challenging our nation by providing services that improve the lives of our veterans and their families while substantially lowering the healthcare costs for our veterans and costs to the U.S. Government.”
The Cognitive Care Training Program Act seeks educational support for homecare aides to train them on specific needs required by patients with Cognitive Deficits. The homecare industry provides services to approximately 15 million patients annually totaling 600 million patient visits (estimated). Unfortunately, many home health aides lack training and tools to properly care for patients with cognitive challenges which presents obstacles and challenges for the 10 percent of Americans over 65, and over 50 percent of Americans over 85, who currently face cognitive decline and their families that are faced with emotional decisions and need to rely on health care workers with proper training, education and experience. The Cognitive Care Training Program Act aims to support this high-risk American population diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other cognitive disorders, by requiring that home health aides who work with these patients receive specialized training, which includes the training that Clearday provides to its care workers.
Mr. Walesa went on to say, “Americans must wake up to this silent disease. The World Health
Organization projects a tripling in dementia cases to 115 million by 2050. Clearday is positioned to lead the fight as we are on the front lines and understand the needs patients have as well as the families require to feel a sense of comfort regarding the level of care being provided.”
Rick Morris, General Counsel of Clearday stated, “We are proud to offer solutions that are focused beneficial legislative changes built on Clearday’s successful care protocols and systems to significantly help older Americans patients and their families tackle dementia and other cognitive issues by supporting healthcare workers and adding medical reimbursement.”
Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.
